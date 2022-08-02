What 6 most popular Fortnite skins say about the people who wear them

Over the years, Epic Games have released more than a thousand Fortnite skins. It's one of the only games where players can play as an original skin like Omega or Ragnarok and then switch over to playing as Spider-Man or Naruto. The variety is one thing that sets the game apart.

In any given Fortnite lobby, there are probably at least 75 different skins in play. One's chosen skin is important and it can say a lot about who's wearing it. This is why so many players carefully choose what to wear rather than just what looks cool.

Certain skins can mean nothing, but others speak volumes about the type of player one is, especially from the perspective of another. Here are a few examples.

Fortnite skins and what they imply about their users

1) Evie

Charmchii @Charmchiii EVIE

honestly love this skin but its such a common sight that I think ill main her in the next two seasons lol.

RETWEET=If you love blue pants evie.

LIKE=if you love red pants evie

#FortniteVibin

#FortniteArt

#FortniteSeason3

#FortniteEvie

#Evie

#FortniteChapter3Season3 EVIEhonestly love this skin but its such a common sight that I think ill main her in the next two seasons lol.RETWEET=If you love blue pants evie.LIKE=if you love red pants evie ❤EVIE💙 honestly love this skin but its such a common sight that I think ill main her in the next two seasons lol.RETWEET=If you love blue pants evie. LIKE=if you love red pants evie#FortniteVibin#FortniteArt #FortniteSeason3 #FortniteEvie#Evie#FortniteChapter3Season3 https://t.co/VGe119lnsW

Right now, the Evie skin is very popular. It's the first Battle Pass skin for Chapter 3 Season 3, so it's pretty popular. However, it also means that the user will move on pretty quickly in the future.

When a new season starts, they'll completely forget about Evie and use whatever they're given. This also usually means the player is more casual and plays public matches because this skin is almost always seen in such lobbies.

2) Snap

Snap has a ton of customization options (Image via Epic Games)

Snap is Chapter 3 Season 3's customizable skin, similar to Toona Fish, Kymera and others from previous Battle Passes. Players who wear this skin are creative and like the customization option. It's unlikely anyone will see two identical Snaps since there are so many different options.

This skin also probably means the player is good at designing things in Creative mode. They've likely made a few cool islands and love sharing them with others to show off their creativity.

3) Mystique

Mystique is a popular skin (Image via Epic Games)

Marvel skins are pretty popular, but this skin likely means whoever is wearing it has a sense of humor. It is the source of many memes and its built-in emote is a cheat code.

Using Mysique, who was a part of the Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass, means that someone likes the ability to change on the fly. It also means that Fortnite players like to troll in Creative, given the unique abilities the skin gives them. The built-in emote is often a big pull for any skin that has it, but especially this one.

4) Aura

fnbr.co @FortniteDaily



"A little bit of charm goes a long way." #Fortnite News Update: Aura"A little bit of charm goes a long way." #Fortnite News Update: Aura"A little bit of charm goes a long way." https://t.co/6BnzK6GD4b

Aura, released in 2019 for 800 V-Bucks, is the premier sweat skin these days. Anyone who uses this is either ignorant to that fact (unlikely) or likes being a sweat.

If someone manages to defeat an Aura skin, it probably means they weren't an actual veteran, but perhaps a wannabe sweat or just someone pretending. Most Aura skins are among the best players in any given lobby.

5) Midas

Anyone still using Midas after he was featured in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 loves the golden touch it has. Weapon wraps are cool, and Midas comes with his own.

To top it all off, the Midas skin even turns the weapon gold for anyone who might pick it up later, thus rendering their own chosen weapon wrap useless. It's a clever way to let other players know one has been somewhere, which is a big reason why so many use it.

6) Chun Li

Chun Li is an Item Shop skin for 1,600 V-Bucks. Using her means one of two things. It either means that the user is very fond of the female skins in Fortnite — of which she is one of the most popular. That's usually the case, even though there are a lot of female skins to choose from.

The second thing it could mean is that the user is an OG gamer. Street Fighter is a popular franchise and Chun Li is arguably the most popular character. The Gaming Legends Series is cool, but Chun Li is the most popular one in Fortnite right now.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far