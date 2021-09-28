×
What to expect from the Fortnite update today (18.10): Toona Fish styles, Spicy Splashes, and more

The Fortnite update today is going to be one of the largest yet (Image via Epic Games)
Matthew Wilkins
ANALYST
Modified Sep 28, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Feature

In preparation for the new Fortnite update, matchmaking has been disabled and downtime has begun. As of now, no new leaks have been showcased for the upcoming update today. Nonetheless, there is confirmation of a few changes that players can expect in-game following the update.

Aside from in-game changes and new items, Epic Games will also be providing an update regarding the XP changes that they had promised last week. Hopefully, the community will be satisfied with the changes,

We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v18.10 update, with server downtime beginning soon.

We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! https://t.co/bjLxbsVlVU

Fortnite update today: List of anticipated changes coming to the game

1) Steamy Stack damaged

Uhh in the newest tweet from Fortnite we can see a half destroyed Steamy Stacks... https://t.co/vDw3ZaWFy8

Steam Stacks will soon be damaged, and while leakers are of the opinion that these changes will occur following the Fortnite 18.10 update, the only problem is that no one seems to know when or how.

As of now the only plausible explanation is that the Queen Cube will perhaps have something to do with it. However, given that it's still very far away from the location, it doesn't seem quite likely. Players will have to wait and see what comes of this.

2) XP rework

We've noticed that XP gained in Battle Royale this season isn't where we'd like it to be and are making a variety of improvements.

We'll update everyone on 9/28 with the changes we're making. Thanks for playing Season 8! https://t.co/OP2xWgnVpV

After a massive backlash from the community, content creators, and leakers alike, Epic Games promised to take a look at the XP system and make a variety of improvements. Players should expect a follow-up from the developers after the Fortnite update today.

3) More Toona Fish styles

We'll get 20 new Toona Fish styles in tomorrow's update!

The 21st style (Queen Style?) will be added to the game in v18.30!

Toona Fish is now immensely popular in-game. For players that have collected all the color bottles and enough rainbow ink to last a lifetime, there's some good news on the horizon: 20 new Toona Fish styles are due to be added to the game following the Fortnite update today.

In addition to the new styles, the 21st style, which leakers are speculating to be the "Queen Style" will be added later to the game following the v18.30 update. As of now there is no further information.

4) Combat AR & SMG

Breaking News: First look at the Combat AR from the latest trailer @FortniteGame @EpicGames #Fortnite #FortniteCubed  #FortniteSeason8  #FortniteLeaks #FortniteLeak https://t.co/modQ4JvAXG

Although it's still a longshot, many leakers are under the impression that the Combat AR & SMG may get added to the game following the Fortnite update today.

However, given that this is the first major update of the season, the developers may ration out the new weapons as was done in the previous season. Adding every weapon to the game right at the start may prove to be overwhelming for many players.

5) Spicy Splashes

Based on the teaser for v18.10, we might see the Spicy Chug Splashes 👀 twitter.com/FortniteStatus…

It can be said with certainty that after today's Fortnite update, Spicy Splashes will be added to the game. Epic Games themselves have hinted at this possibility in their Twitter post. The item will restore players' HP and shields, alongside giving them a speed boost for a short duration.

Note: The content of this article is based on leaks that are subject to change at the discretion of Epic Games.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
