Fortnite: What happens when you reach level 1,000 in-game?

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, players need to reach seasonal level 200 to claim all Battle Pass rewards. This can be done in a variety of ways. Once level 200 has been reached, gamers will earn enough battle stars to redeem all cosmetics. From here on out, leveling up any further will yield no bonus rewards or anything of that sort.

Truth be told, most players don't want to grind beyond this point. However, some take things to the extreme and work their way toward level 1,000. That said, what are the benefits of doing this?

Why do some players try to reach level 1,000 in Fortnite?

Aside from gamers displaying unwavering resolve and the willpower to indulge in some serious grinding, nothing, in particular, happens when a player reaches level 1,000. Aside from them being able to 'flex and boast' about their achievements, there's nothing reason to try to accomplish such a feat. On that note, RAGES REVENGE was the first known player to reach level 1,000.

Following in his footsteps, several others, such as LootStationYT and Lele STW Moment, gave their all to achieve the same feat. Despite Epic Games not considering this an accomplishment or granting gamers any additional bonuses, the community has kept track and applauded them for undertaking this task.

On that note, it should be mentioned that after level 200, the XP needed to continue making progress starts to increase exponentially. It goes from 80,000 per level to a whopping 200,000 XP by the time they reach level 500.

To cross the final hurdle and reach the 1,000 mark, players will need 399,600 XP. Considering the sheer volume of experience points needed to get that far, it's clear why only a handful of players are able to achieve this task every season.

How do players reach level 1,000 in Fortnite?

You can undertake PvE missions in Fortnite's Save The World mode to gain XP. However, after the recent nerf, it may not be the best method for long grinds. Furthermore, since there is an upper limit for the amount of XP earned in the BR mode, you will have to find other means of leveling up.

The Creative mode is also good for short-term power leveling. With player-made experiences offering XP, a decent amount of it can be gained in a few minutes. However, given that Creative mode offers diminishing returns once the limit of XP you can get has been reached, the experience points you'll get will be low until the reset occurs.

When it comes to a long-term approach to grinding XP in Fortnite, the BR mode is the tried and tested method. There is no daily experience-points cap, and there are plenty of challenges to complete for XP rewards. This includes daily, weekly, storyline, and event-related challenges/quests.

With all that said, most enthusiasts who try to reach level 1,000 employ a mix of all three methods. This allows them to break the monotony of grinding out in one mode and switching things up every now and then. Additionally, it lets them min-max the amount of XP earned from each mode.

Given how much XP is required for each individual level after you cross 200, combining all three methods will yield the best results. Nevertheless, the task is not easy, and playing Fortnite for long hours at a stretch will have to become the norm.

