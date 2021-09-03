What is Operation Sky Fire? Fortnite Season 7 live event explained

With Fortnite Season 7 drawing to a close, and the end-of-season live event about to begin soon, the question on a lot of players' minds and those who joined in late is: "What is Operation Sky Fire?"

To sum it up, Dr. Slone hatched a plan to finally get even with the alien Mothership for the abduction of POIs and terrorizing the island, by taking it out of the sky permanently. However, there will be a price to pay.

Operation: Sky Fire finale event take place on September 12 @ 4 PM ET, who’s ready😳 pic.twitter.com/HEOZtJq7KY — fitzy (@FitzyLeakz) September 3, 2021

Fortnite Operation Sky Fire: The beginning of the end

The Fortnite alien Mothership has been hovering over the island for the past two and a half months, abducting players and named locations at will. Despite the Imagined Order having access to vast resources, even they couldn't bring down the giant alien vessel, until now.

Thanks to Doctor Slone's planning, the IO were able to prepare a CounterMeasure device to fight the Mothership. It's unclear what the device will do, but dozens have been placed within the underground base at Corny Complex, waiting to be abducted into the Mothership.

these orbs from the Bomb are everywhere! pic.twitter.com/i2g854WeIC — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 31, 2021

In fact, the Mothership abducting these bombs is so central to Slone's plan, that secret documents revealing the IO's base on the island were deliberately left out for the IO mole to discover. Additionally, copious amounts of cat food were even placed in and around Corny Complex to literally bait the aliens and ensure they abduct the base.

Despite all the planning that has gone into "Operation Sky Fire", one very crucial fact was ignored: The Mothership is nearly twice the size of Fortnite Island.

Misty and Dirty are the only POIs tested by Devs with these names, I only tweeted about Misty a few days ago because Doctor Slone only mentioned a populated POI.https://t.co/XCifkL83Wj — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) September 2, 2021

According to numerous leakers, Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks will be destroyed following the end-of-season live event. It would seem that pieces of the Mothership will come crashing down and obliterate these named locations.

This is further confirmed by more leaks that showcase new POIs coming to the game known as "Crash Sites". By the time Fortnite Season 8 begins, players can expect two to three named locations to be destroyed - a small price to pay for freedom.

KEVIN THE ORB AND MOTHASHIP FINNA GONNA CRASH — Java  (@JavaCoded_) September 3, 2021

All said and done, as destructive as it may seem, this is the only way to bring down the alien vessel before it abducts more named locations and eventually begins to colonize the island, or worse still, terraform it for resources.

While nothing more can be said without speculation, players can expect some major map changes to happen in and during Fortnite Season 8. This will include a desert biome, broken Mothership pieces and perhaps even a Pyramid.

