What will happen to the Fortnite Mothership during Season 7 live event 'Operation Sky Fire'?

The Fortnite Mothership's abduction of Corny Complex has finally begun and should conclude sometime toward the end of the week or on the day of the live end-of-season event.

Despite the countdown timer hovering above Corny Complex, not everyone seems to know exactly what is going to happen, and those who do, are not entirely sure how things will happen.

The big question: What exactly is going to happen during the Fortnite Mothership event?

The abduction of Corny Complex marks the beginning of the end of Fortnite Season 7. In one fell swoop, the Mothership began abducting the Imagined Order's base, which was the center of the resistance on the island.

To the aliens, this must be the final nail in the coffin for the island, but in reality, Doctor Slone has just baited the them into abducting an IO trojan horse into the giant alien vessel. So, now the question that needs to be asked is: What happens next?

Well, based on the numerous leaks and fan theories, two things will happen during the Fortnite Mothership event. Sadly, once the event has concluded, the island will be changed forever.

The Mothership is supposed to crash/land at Misty Meadows, unless Epic changes the spot. — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) August 31, 2021

1) The CounterMeasure device aka Orbs detonate

According to numerous Fortnite content creators and leakers, the "Orbs" are bombs that will destroy the Mothership from the inside out. Considering its sheer size, taking it out from within is the only way.

Given the number of "Orbs" that have been hurried within the IO complex, players can expect to see a massive explosion occur over the island during the Fortnite Mothership event.

these orbs from the Bomb are everywhere! pic.twitter.com/i2g854WeIC — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 31, 2021

2) Strike from the shadows

In addition to the "Orbs" that are now currently being abducted by the Mothership, it would seem that Doctor Slone wants to sneak aboard the alien vessel to deliver a final message. Given the size of the Mothership, perhaps rather than blow up the Mothership, she plans on disabling it.

Operation: Sky Fire -- Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 7 ending event -- takes place at 4 PM ET on September 12. Join a strike team and sneak aboard the Mothership to deliver IO’s final message to the invading Aliens. pic.twitter.com/77isZBgbF0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 3, 2021

Conclusion for the Fortnite Mothership event

Based on the information at hand from leakers and Epic Games itself, it would seem that Dr. Slone and the players will infiltrate the Mothership and try to get the aliens to surrender, using the "Orbs" that are aboard the vessel as a bargaining chip.

However, given that Misty Meadows is scheduled for destruction, and the Fortnite Mothership event is called "Operation Sky Fire", it's pretty evident that diplomacy failed for some reason and the "Orbs" were detonated.

Players will more than likely have to activate the "Orbs" and use the backpacks on the Mothership to teleport back to the island. From there, they'll be able to watch the giant alien vessel crash and burn.

These are the timer backpacks the aliens use in their experiments. Perhaps Slone plans to override them so we can stay on the Mothership and take over it. — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) September 3, 2021

