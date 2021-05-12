When is Beast Boy coming to Fortnite: Release Date, Cosmetics, and other details

A few days ago, Epic Games began dropping hints of Beast Boy coming to Fortnite, and finally, the dream of every Teen Titans fan is coming true. According to the official blog from Fortnite, players who want to sweat it out and earn the Beast Boy Bundle before it hits the item shop can take part in the Teen Titans Cup, a Duos tournament, happening on May 12th, 2021. Players will need to have the Two-Factor Authentication enabled on their Epic account and should be at least above level 30 to participate.

Loopers who score above eight points in the tournament will be eligible to earn the new BBRae Loading Screen created by the artist Gabriel Picolo. Nonetheless, even players who do not score well will get the Beast Boy & Raven Spray just for competing.

Unleash your inner beast with the Teen Titans Cup! Compete in the Cup for a chance to earn the Beast Boy Outfit before he hits the Shop.



Check in-game for when the tournament is live in your region.



Rules: https://t.co/BM7HQ8f9gi pic.twitter.com/dwfXFFg18P — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 12, 2021

However, aside from the prizes that players can win in the tournament, the Beast Boy bundle will be coming to the item shop on May 13th at 8 PM ET. While the price of the bundle is currently unknown, Epic Games has disclosed its contents, and they look absolutely fantastic.

Also Read: Fortnite's Rebirth Raven hints at a full-fledged 'Teen Titans' crossover after all hell breaks loose at The Spire

Beast Boy Bundle: Release Date, Cosmetics, and other details

As mentioned, Epic did provide an official release date: May 13th, 8 PM ET. There is no information about the price of the bundle, hopefully, it shouldn't cost more than the Batman Zero Bundle which costs 2,100 V-Bucks.

Moving on to cosmetics, according to the official blog, the Beast Boy Bundle will come with Go Ape, (Emote) which allows him to transform into a Gorilla, two style edits for the Garfield Logan (Outfit), Couch Titan (Back Bling) and BB’s Beast Bat Pickaxe (Harvesting Tool). The bundle looks very unique, and the sheer fact that loopers can transform into a green gorilla is probably reason enough to purchase the Beast Boy bundle.

🐒 Beast Boy Info🐒



📦Will Have A Bundle? - Yes!

👕Shop Cosmetics:

- Beast Boy Outfit + Garfield Logan Variant

- Couch Titan Backbling

- BB's Bonk Bat Pickaxe



🏆Tournament Exclusive Cosmetics:

- Beast Boy & Raven Spray



The BBRae Loading Screen MIGHT also be in the bundle. pic.twitter.com/ILQ2l1PjDW — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 10, 2021

The outfit looks amazing with a style edit featuring one casual layback attire, while the other is Gar's suit for when he drops into battle. The Couch Titan back bling is also very cool as it features what looks like an Xbox Controller and a pizza, representing Gar's two favorite pastimes when he's not fighting bad guys. All in all, the Beast Boy Bundle looks incredible, and will definitely fit in well with the primal theme of Fortnite Season 6.

Watch a more detailed review here:

Also Read: Fortnite Cyber Infiltration Pack - Price, new anime outfits, back blings, and more