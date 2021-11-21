When is the next Fortnite update? 5 things to expect in Chapter 3 and beyond

Only two weeks untill Fortnite Chapter 3 begins (Image via RemedyVsToxin/Twitter)
The next major Fortnite update will occur on November 5 heralding the end of Chapter 2 Season 8. The game's servers will supposedly go offline for two days as "NightNight" aka the Black Hole will come into effect. During this time the game will not be accessible.
Once the update ends on November 7, Chapter 3 Season 1 will commence. Although Epic Games has yet to put out an official statement, leakers and data miners are confident about the date.
However, one big question remains: "What can players expect in the new Chapter?" With the possibilities being endless, it's hard to obtain concrete answers. Given Epic Games' creative nature, speculation is all that's there to go on at the moment.
Changes that players can expect in Fortnite Chapter 3
5) Crossovers that are not just skin-deep
Over recent seasons, crossovers have become purely cosmetic in nature. They have no relation to the storyline or affect the game in any way. However, that could all change with Fortnite Chapter 3.
Based on the feedback from players, Epic Games may start making meaningful collaborations again. While it may not directly affect the storyline, at the very least they would play a role in it.
4) Larger variety of car mods
Car mods have been in development for a long time. It can be said with certainty that more will be coming to Fortnite Chapter 3. As of now, there is only one car mod in-game but leakers have showcased that others do exist.
Mods such as mounted turrets, armored chassis and even boosters have been found in the files. It's only a matter of time before they are added in-game.
3) Introduction to The Seven
The Seven play a vital role in-game. They have tried to bring down the Imagined Order since time immemorial. Based on leaks, in Fortnite Chapter 3, more information will be revealed regarding the Seven and their mysterious origins.
2) MCU Collaborations throughout 2022
The MCU has gone into overdrive. With movies and shows being announced back-to-back, there's no doubt that collaborations will occur throughout Fortnite Chapter 3. Characters such as Spiderman, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch and others will eventually be added in-game.
1) Smart/prefabricated builds
Building is the "bread and butter" in Fortnite. Without the ability to build, players will end up losing matches. However, that's all about to change soon. According to dataminers, smart or prefabricated builds will be added to Chapter 3.
This will enable players to place down sections of buildings in a single click. While this won't level the playing field, it will allow for some flexibility in playstyles.