When could the Fortnite update arrive for Chapter 5 Season 1?

Fortnite players are buzzing with excitement as they await the arrival of Chapter 5 Season 1. The downtime for the v28.00 patch is reportedly set to begin at 11:30 PM ET on December 2, 2023. The update is expected to arrive shortly after the Big Bang live event (which is set to conclude Chapter 4 Season 5) on December 2, 2023, at 2 PM ET.

The highly anticipated Chapter 5 Season 1 update is set to usher in a new era in the Fortnite saga, bringing fresh collaborations, modes, and gameplay elements to the title's ever-evolving battle royale experience.

Everything we know about Fortnite's Chapter 5 Season 1 update

The release of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 update aligns with the conclusion of Chapter 4 Season 5 (in the form of the Big Bang live event). The synchronized launch not only ensures that players can seamlessly transition into Chapter 5 but also builds momentum for the new season.

While specific details, such as the size of the update and the length of downtime, are still shrouded in mystery, certain leaks have provided some insight into how long players will have to wait to jump into Chapter 5.

Since it has been confirmed that Fortnite's collaborations with LEGO and Rocket League will be introduced in Chapter 5, players can expect the size of the update to be bigger than usual as the amount of content being added is higher than normal.

Additionally, the Big Bang live event is rumored to end with a black hole reminiscent of the one after the Chapter 1 Season X live event. The black hole, in the lead-up to Chapter 2 Season 1, lasted a couple of days as Epic Games integrated the new chapter's mechanics and graphics into Fortnite.

Since Chapter 5 is also said to bring unmatched levels of content to the game, it is expected that the downtime will last longer than usual.

The Chapter 5 Season 1 update will also bring a fresh Battle Pass, and thanks to leaks, players have already had their first look at potential new skins. Among the skins are collaborations with Metal Gear Solid and Family Guy, as Solid Snake and Peter Griffin can be seen posing alongside a new-look Agent Jones. The Battle Pass is reportedly titled 'Underground.'

To ensure a smooth transition into Chapter 5 Season 1, players are encouraged to prepare in advance. Updating the game's client ahead of the scheduled release time is crucial as it helps avoid any connectivity issues or last-minute delays.

Given the probable disabling of certain playlists leading up to the release, players should be proactive when it comes to updating the game to maximize their readiness for Chapter 5.

