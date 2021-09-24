Where is Bluevin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8? Blue Cube's origin and location explained

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 saw the island eliminate the Aliens following the Operation Sky Fire event. However, danger lurks in every nook and corner of the map as the Cubes take over the island.

The Cubed-themed season kicked off recently, and gamers saw the return of Kevin the Cube along with its entourage. Two special Cubes, namely the Golden Cube and a Blue Cube, also featured on the island.

While the Golden Cube has taken center stage in a recent mini live-event, players are more eager to learn more about the Blue Cube or Bluevin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Everything to know about Bluevin

The Battle Pass trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, revealed the true intentions of the Cubes. The island was almost destroyed by the face-off between the IO and the Alien faction.

Although the aliens have been kicked out and the Mothership is destroyed, the Cubes have returned to ruin the island and spread corruption.

During the Operation Sky Fire event, it was revealed that the Last Reality stored the Cube in a chamber inside the Mothership. Dr. Slone's betrayal forced loopers to be locked up in the same compartment as the Cubes. During this time, the loopers deactivated the Cube and rebooted it, which caused the change in color from purple to blue.

The reboot caused the room to rise and connect to another compartment, which stored numerous other Purple Cubes with the Golden Cube at its core.

Eventually, the explosion of the Mothership caused the Cubes to be scattered around the various parts of the island. The cubes are randomly spread across the island, and gamers can come across them while rotating.

Also Read

The Blue Cube or the Bluevin, commonly referred to, is hidden in plain sight, and gamers might have difficulty coming across it. The rebooted Cube is hidden inside the Friendly Forest southwest of Catty Corner in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The location can also be accessed from the western side as it lies southeast of Misty Meadows.

It will be quite interesting to see whether Bluevin will join the other cubes in their mission to destroy the island or not. The Cube has been rebooted, and loopers expect it to take their side and abstain from wreaking havoc. However, it is too early to take a final call.

Edited by Srijan Sen