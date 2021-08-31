Where to buy Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Gamers are having a busy time enjoying the last few days of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, as the next season will kick off in less than two weeks. This season has been a massive hit among gamers and it is expected that Epic will offer the same experience in the next season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 saw several NPCs being introduced to the island. The Battle Pass trailer revealed the mysterious Dr. Slone fighting against the alien forces.

She was added as a Battle Pass skin as well as an NPC. These NPCs in the game carry special weapons that are quite effective and help gamers in combat. This article will reveal their location in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Location of NPCs that carry Exotic weapons

1) Coral Castle

Coral Castle POI in Fortnite Season 7(Image via BillyLeaksFN)

The north-east region of this POI, just by the lighthouse, is the spawn point of Guggimon NPC.

The Guggimon NPC carries an exotic Night Hawk pistol. Gamers can get hold of the exotic pistol by exchanging it with 400 Gold Bars.

2) Dinky Dish

I took notice Maven NPC walk differently than any other NPCs.#FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/gyIMhgy8ng — 𝕸𝖆𝖐𝖚𝖌𝖆𝖓 Ω (@makugan99) June 11, 2021

Dinky Dish is located south of Fortnite Radio between Steamy Stacks and Craggy Cliffs. This is the spawn point of the Maven NPC and gamers can also find the Shadow Tracker exotic weapon over here.

Getting hold of this weapon is quite easy and gamers will require 400 Gold Bars.

3) Near Pleasant park

Zyg and Choppy's Ray Gun is Fortnite newest Mythic weapon... but does anyone actually like this thing? pic.twitter.com/e7OSGeqA5g — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) June 23, 2021

NPC Zyg and Choppy spawn in an unnamed location south-west of the Pleasant Park on the left side of the Red Steel Bridge.

Zyg and Choppy carries the Exotic Ray gun that was introduced as a Fortnite Season 7 special weapon. Gamers can get this weapon by eliminating the NPC in the game.

4) Corny Complex

Corny Complex houses the Slone's Pulse Rifle in Fortnite (Image via Mang0e/Twitter)

The mysterious Dr. Slone can be found roaming the basement of the Corny Complex. She carries the Pulse rifle that was specially released for Fortnite Season 7.

Eliminating Dr. Slone will fetch gamers the coveted weapon, however, defeating her could be a tricky affair, as she has the ability to teleport and also summon two clones.

5) Retail Row

Retail Row is the spawn point of the Marksman Six Shooter pistol. Gamers will find this weapon with the Abstrakt NPC.

A sum of 400 Gold Bars needs to be paid to get this weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

6) Yellow Steel Bridge

The last exotic weapon of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is located by the Yellow Steel Bridge, east of Misty Meadows.

Gamers who visit this point will come across the Riot NPC, which possesses the Storm Scout weapon. Gamers can get their hands upon this exotic rifle for just 500 Gold Bars.

Edited by Gautham Balaji