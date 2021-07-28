Where to converse with characters to identify an Infiltrator in Fortnite Season 7

What was thought to be a mole within the IO in Fortnite has turned out to be something far more sinister and dangerous than what Dr. Slone had imagined.

During the early days of the invasion, when NPCs were being abducted and replaced, not much attention was given to the problem. However, now that the aliens have begun to infiltrate the IO, the issue has become a top priority to deal with.

Realizing that mind-wiping NPCs and wiretapping are not permanent solutions, Dr. Slone now wants volunteers to go out into the field and uncover infiltrator NPCs by conversing with them.

Despite their technological superiority, the alien invaders have failed to learn our language. Hence, they tend to fumble and make no sense when spoken to, which becomes a dead giveaway.

Dr. Slone is tasking players with finding and eliminating these infiltrators before they can do more damage to the integrity of the IO. Loopers who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points for a well-done job.

Note: Fortnite Week 8 Legendary Challenges will go live on July 28th at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Converse with characters to identify an infiltrator" Fortnite week 8 Legendary challenge

Players need to approach NPCs, find out if they are infiltrators, and accordingly eliminate them. Five such NPCs need to be eliminated.

In v17.10, there is a chance that when talking to a NPC they will try to play off being a human. When asked about their favorite food will say "Kit's Tuna-flavored kitten food!!!" then turn into a Trespasser.



Infiltrator NPCs can be revealed through a special dialogue option and can also be identified because they also usually sell only alien nanites or Kymera guns. Upon being uncovered, the NPC infiltrator will revert to its original Trespasser form and turn hostile towards players and engage in combat.

Here are the locations of all NPCs on the island following the Fortnite 17.21 update:

Abstrakt - Retail row Human Bill - Steamy Stacks Guggimon - Lockie's Lighthouse Sunny - Believer Beach Bunker Jonesy - Lumber Lodge Bushranger - The Aftermath Dreamflower - Flopper Pond Joey - Believer Beach Hayseed - Steel Farm Marigold - Lazy Lake Maven - Dinky Dish Rick Sanchez - Defiant Dish Riot - Yellow Steel Bridge Rook - Dockside Dish Special Forces - **Redacted** Swamp Stalker - Dampy Dish Doctor Slone - Corny Complex Zyg and Choppy - The Aftermath Kymera - Coral Castle

Although any NPC can be an infiltrator, Human Bill, Dreamflower, Maven, Rook, and Sunny have a higher chance of infiltrating every match.

