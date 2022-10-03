Where to destroy Chrome objects in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

One of Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 4 challenges requires players to destroy Chrome objects. This challenge is part of the Paradise questline, which follows the most important events that are happening on the island.

These quests are incredible as they reward players with 32,000 XP. The first part of the questline was released at the same time as Chapter 3 Season 4 came out, on September 18. While completing the questline, players learn a lot about the island and the Chrome expansion.

One of the quests requires players to destroy Chrome objects and collect anomalies from them. This quest is relatively easy to complete, but if you struggle with it, we have prepared a short guide that will lead you through it.

To destroy Chrome objects, you need to land at Chrome locations

Finding Chrome objects is extremely easy in Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Completing a quest that requires you to destroy Chrome objects can be done in less than a minute. However, to do this, you need to land at one of the locations that is covered by Chrome.

At the moment, there are three big locations that have been affected by Chrome. To destroy Chrome objects, you simply need to eliminate Chrome-covered objects, such as trees.

1) Land at one of the Chrome-affected places

Lustrous Lagoon is one of the most popular places in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has brought three Chrome-affected locations: Lustrous Lagoon, Herald's Sanctum, and Shimmering Shrine. To destroy Chrome objects, you will want to land in one of these places.

Chrome continues to expand and will soon take over the island, which means that you will be able to complete the challenge in many other locations. For now, however, these three locations allow you to complete the challenge in less than a minute.

2) Use your pickaxe to destroy Chrome objects

You can destroy any Chrome object to complete the Fortnite challenge (Image via Epic Games)

Once you land at one of the locations listed above, you need to use your pickaxe to destroy objects that are located there. If you play classic modes, you can destroy trees and get building materials while completing the challenge.

Even if the landing spot is contested, you can complete the challenge with just a couple of pickaxe hits before running away. Once you destroy Chrome objects, they will drop anomalies and Chrome Splashes.

If you are completing the anomaly quest, you need to pick up the item and you will receive 32,000 XP and move on to the next quest in the Paradise questline.

An alternative way of completing the challenge

Chrome objects can be created by using a Chrome Splash (Image via Epic Games)

The three locations listed above are very popular, which is why a lot of players avoid them. Fortunately, there is another way to complete the challenge without landing at Lustrous Lagoon, Shimmering Shrine, or Herald's Sanctum.

You can use Chrome Splashes to transform regular objects into Chrome objects. You need to pick up a Chrome Splash, throw it at an object, and it will become a Chrome object.

Once you do this, you can destroy the Chrome object and complete the challenge. Loopers can do this in any spot on the map.

