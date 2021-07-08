Where to destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 5 Epic challenge)

Fortnite's alien ground invasion is ramping up. The aliens are looking forward to causing chaos on the island by enlisting players to help them carry out devious tasks. While the tasks at hand are trivial at best, players will have to deal with the IO's presence to get the job done.

Hey! My name's Flare & I'm gonna show you how to take on the IO Guards & walk away unscathed#Fortnite #Fortography pic.twitter.com/KcefDy8BKC — ʀɪɪʟᴀx ⊶ 𝓻𝓬𝓶 (@LAX_Cryptic) January 4, 2021

The alien invaders are offering a rich reward of 30,000 experience points to loopers who are brave enough to enter IO's satellite stations and destroy computer equipment vital to war efforts.

Although sabotage won't slow the IO down much, it should create some confusion within their ranks. With that being said, it's time to earn some XP from the alien overlords, and get some sweet revenge on the IO.

"Destroy computer equiptment at satellite stations or Corny Complex" (Image via ThePlatiumAgentTwitter)

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete "Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex" Week 5 Epic challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to storm one of the many IO satellite stations or Corny Complex and destroy three computer equipment located in the vicinity. While trashing the place should be easy enough, be warned that IO guards will be alerted and turn hostile.

Nonetheless, here are the locations of all IO satellite stations:

Discovery Dish - Believer Beach

Deep Woods Dish - Stealthy Stronghold

Dinky Dish - Craggy Cliffs

Dampy Dish - Slurpy Swamp

Defiant Dish - Weeping Woods

Dockside Dish - Dirty Docks

Destined Dish - Misty Meadow

🔔 Where to Destroy Equipment at Satellite Stations in Fortnite https://t.co/TKsImphjsd pic.twitter.com/YjErR1qbUY — Fortnite Boards (@FortniteBoards) June 22, 2021

While the above mentioned information may sound troublesome, players who decide to land at the Corny Complex will have a harder time completing this Fortnite challenge.

In addition to the IO guards, Dr. Slone herself will also be present at the location. She can clone herself during battle and cause chaos during the firefight, making her one tough NPC to take down. However, players who manage to defeat her will be generously rewarded.

Given the popularity of Corny Complex, players can expect a lot of other players to drop in to complete the challenge as well. Therefore, while completing the quest at Corny Complex may be rewarding, dropping at Dampy Dish or Dinky Dish would be a safer option.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Note: Fortnite Week 5 Epic challenges are scheduled to go live by 10 AM ET on July 8 2021.

