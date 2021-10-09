Where is Doctor Slone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8? New location and other details

As of now, in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, Doctor Slone and the Imagined Order Convoy have moved a total of six times. They began their journey near Compact Cars after collecting alien scraps and possibly salvaging through the crash site to find usable alien technology.

It's unclear what Doctor Slone and the IO convoy were were looking for, but they must have found it soon enough, as they packed up and left the area in a hurry. After traveling southbound for quite a bit, they've stopped once more for unknown reasons.

Where could Doctor Slone and the IO Convoy be headed in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

The IO Convoy and Doctor Slone have moved up the road by 100 meters from their last position, and are now located east of Lazy Lake. Where they turn next may just play an important part in the storyline of the season.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist

IO Convoy: Stage 6The IO Convoy and Doctor Slone have moved 100m up the road and are now located East of Lazy Lake. Epic does seem to be teasing us with which turn they will take on this junction, I suspect they will turn left next move! https://t.co/chAof45hEX

At the moment there are two choices that can be made. They can either keep traveling south and enter Lazy Lake, which would be a literal dead end; there are no roads leading in or out of the named location.

Alternatively, they could turn east, cross the bridge, make their way over to Retail Row, stop for a bit, and continue down southbound towards the Redacted Bunker near Catty Corner.

:D @Noelle40378550 @ProbablyEdible2 @FN_Assist Nah, I think she is going to the bunker, we are only two seasons away to chapter 3 and that bunker is def part of the storyline @ProbablyEdible2 @FN_Assist Nah, I think she is going to the bunker, we are only two seasons away to chapter 3 and that bunker is def part of the storyline

Given that the bunker was last opened in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9, history may repeat itself, and something interesting could occur next season. However, given the speed at which they are moving, they'll likely reach the bunker in another two weeks at max, which debunks the bunker theory to a large extent.

Nonetheless, while the redacted bunker could be a viable explanation, some fans think that Doctor Slone and the IO Convoy could be headed to The Grotto. Given that the water level in Brutus's Basin has gone down, it may not be a sheer coincidence.

AyyNumerous @ProbablyEdible2

I think she will either go to the grotto to catty and upgrade it or turn it into their base.

Slone has gone off road before so it won't seem weird if she goes to the grotto @FN_Assist Everyone's thinking she's going to the bunker smhI think she will either go to the grotto to catty and upgrade it or turn it into their base.Slone has gone off road before so it won't seem weird if she goes to the grotto @FN_Assist Everyone's thinking she's going to the bunker smh

I think she will either go to the grotto to catty and upgrade it or turn it into their base.

Slone has gone off road before so it won't seem weird if she goes to the grotto

However, on the flipside, given that there are no accessible routes for large vehicles to get through the area, it's unlikely that this would be the case. Also, why would they go to Grotto to begin with, given that it was completely flooded and became inaccessible in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3?

Even if the "Midas returning" rumors and speculation were brought into the Gotto scenario, it still wouldn't add up, as it has no connection to the aliens or the alien wreckage which is being hauled around.

For the time being, Fortnite fans will just have to theorize and hope that their theory holds true when Epic Games reveals the plot. Until then, loopers will just have to wait for events to unfold.

