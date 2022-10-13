Where to find Flutter Barn in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Flutter Barn is one of the major POIs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Formerly known as Butter Barn and later as Neo Butter Barn, the POI has been consumed by Chrome.

It's located southwest of Rocky Reels, northwest of Chonker's Speedway, and northeast of Synapse Station. It's hard not to spot this location as The Driftwood is anchored near it.

UntameableLuna @CubUntameable • Butter Bloom now changes once more! As the Chrome spreads from the Reality Bloom, No Sweat just managed to save this location. Now becoming Flutter Barn, the entire Neo City is in the sky! #Fortnite • Butter Bloom now changes once more! As the Chrome spreads from the Reality Bloom, No Sweat just managed to save this location. Now becoming Flutter Barn, the entire Neo City is in the sky! #Fortnite https://t.co/dKeqS52axV

While the area has been consumed by Chrome, thanks to No Sweat Insurance, a few buildings have managed to take to the sky before becoming chromed. While this is a good thing, with Chrome cylinders rising in the air from below the POI, it may just catch up with the floating platforms sooner rather than later.

With that said, Flutter Barn is one of the best POIs to land in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, and with good reason.

Why choosing Flutter Barn will give players a headstart in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Is Flutter Barn the best place to land on the island? No, that honor goes to Rave Cave. However, in a desert biome where cover is limited and rotation is a nightmare, Flutter Barn is an oasis in a hellish landscape.

Just to be clear, Cloudy Condos is still the best place to land in the desert biome, but due to the high volume of players that hot-drop there, the odds of survival are slim. Here's why players should land at Flutter Barn instead:

1) Loot

That's a lot of loot! (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Within the area of the POI, there are 27 chests. Considering that it only takes a few to allow a duos team to properly gear up, an entire squad can find loot here with ease. Aside from chests, there are also roughly 100 floor loot points.

This ensures that no teammates will be ill-equipped for the match ahead. To sweeten the deal, there are 14 ammo boxes as well. In short, right after landing, players will be able to gear up with nearly a full inventory without even having to rotate once.

Speaking of loot, those who manage to find two Keys can pick between the Vaults located at The Driftwood and Arid Acres. Furthermore, with a bit of coordination, players can save their shield potions for later by using Slurp Barrels instead. Eight are located within the POI and will shield the entire team easily.

2) Gold bars and mobility

There be gold bars here! (Image via Fortnite.GG)

With NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 offering a myriad of services, obtaining gold bars is important in every match. That said, there is one safe in the area alongside four cash registers.

Once the POI has been looted, players can rotate to Arid Acres and use the balloon to deploy to the new zone. Alternatively, they can also use balloons located atop The Driftwood to rotate.

In conclusion

While the desert biome in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 can be unforgiving, Flutter Barn is a little paradise in the sun-baked landscape. Having said that, players might encounter opponents in the area after the landing phase ends. However, if players manage to gear up first, they'll be in a good position to deal with enemies.

With a bit of teamwork and coordination, securing and locking down the POI will be easy. Snipers can take up firing positions to provide cover from the high ground and add an extra layer of security. The only thing to worry about is being pinned down by fire from The Driftwood.

Since the best way to rotate out of the biome is via balloons, players will have to be careful while making their way towards them. With that said, Flutter Barn is likely going to remain the go-to POI in Fortnite until the end of Chapter 3 Season 4.

