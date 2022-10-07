Where to find and play the Conches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Finding secrets in Fortnite is part and parcel of the gaming experience in Epic Games' popular battle royale. When it's brought to the community's attention that players can create music in-game, it warrants a closer inspection.

Tucked away on the far southwest side of Greasy Grove, a well-kept secret lies in plain sight next to a landmark known as Fungi Farms. On the beach at this location, players will find a sand castle and six Conches nearby, which they can literally use to toot their own horn.

How to play the Conches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

If readers are wondering if they can be played, the answer is yes. Each gives off a distinct sound on their intended key and with a bit of creativity, a tune or two can be produced using them. But enough of that, here's how to find and play the Conches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Start by landing at the Fungi Farm POI southwest of Greasy Grove

It's advisable to get equipped and shield up, in case opponents are in the area

Once geared up, go directly south of Fungi Farm towards the beachhead

Keep in line with the giant beach ball to find the sand castle and the Conches

Approach them and interact with them to produce sounds

Players should not shoot at them (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Players should make sure not to shoot at them or use the Harvesting Tool as they can be easily destroyed. It's also likely that nearby enemy players may be able to hear the toots produced by these Conches.

Besides the musical sea snails, players will also come across adorable sea creatures dancing in the nearby sandcastle. Unfortunately, there's currently no way to interact with them. Keep in mind that the castle can be destroyed as well, so be careful when swinging the Harvesting Tool about.

Before readers start speculating whether the Conches are part of some in-game secret or are relevant to the main storyline, that's likely not the case. Much like the Conches present at Coral Castle, these seem to exist in-game merely for entertainment. All players can do is either toot or destroy them.

On that note, Epic Games may potentially task players to interact with them as part of a weekly challenge sometime this season. Given how unique it is, much like the "find the coolest player on the Fortnite island" challenge, it would be a refreshing break from the usual challenges.

"Please bring back Coral Castle"

Taking into consideration how Coral Castle featured similar creatures and Conches, one devoted fan commented on the game's subreddit, pleading with developers to bring back the popular POI. While it may not have been everyone's 'cup of seawater', the POI was indeed unique.

The only problem was rotating in and out of the area due to its odd terrain layout. Without a motorboat, getting pinned down under enemy fire here was a death sentence. Besides these issues, the POI was a goldmine in terms of loot and treasure.

Sadly, with Coral Castle being removed in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the POI is gone for good. While another iteration of the castle may exist in some other reality, in the current one, it's literally sleeping with the fishes alongside the crashed Kymera Mothership.

