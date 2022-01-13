Where to find stealth grass in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

With the island untouched by the Imagined Order, the flora of Fortnite Chapter 3 has grown wild. One of the weirdest plants growing at present is something known as Stealth Grass.

This tall grass can be found all over the island and is the perfect hiding spot for players. To test out its efficiency in combat, developers are tasking players with hiding in it and then ambushing opponents. Upon successfully completing the task, 25,000 XP will be rewarded to the user.

Use Stealth Grass to lay the perfect ambush in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

How to damage an opponent within 30 seconds of crouching in Stealth Grass in Fortnite Chapter 3

Being stealthy as a ninja and ambushing opponents may prove to be a bit challenging. Here are the steps needed to complete the task:

Land in and around Sanctuary and gear up.

Once good loot has been found, find Stealth Grass and crouch in it.

Wait for an opponent to come near or locate one nearby.

Leave the Stealth Grass and damage an opponent within 30 seconds to complete the challenge.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

How to use Stealth Grass to gain a tactical advantage in Fortnite Chapter 3

Much like large bushes and cornfields, players can use Stealth Grass to hide and stay out of sight. This is particularly useful when enemies are fighting each other nearby.

However, to be successful at hiding, players should try to slip into the grass without being spotted. If an enemy manages to see the player go into hiding, they are likely to throw grenades or spray the area with bullets to get an elimination.

Furthermore, simply hiding in the grass is not beneficial. If no enemy is nearby, hiding becomes a waste of time. Players will lose a lot of XP by remaining stationary and stagnant.

To make the most of the Stealth Grass, players should only hide if an opponent is nearby and is likely to rotate through the area. Alternatively, hiding with a sniper rifle is also useful for engaging targets a short distance away.

Stealth Grass is indestructible in Fortnite chapter 3

One of the salient features of Stealth Grass is that it's indestructible. No matter how hard players try, it will not get destroyed in-game. Unlike bushes and cornfields, the grass is not an object but rather part of the map.

While players can indeed set it on fire, Stealth Grass will not burn. This makes it potent during the match as it can be reused over and over again. Players passing by Stealth Grass should always check for opponents in hiding, or else risk getting ambushed.

