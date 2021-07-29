Where to find and use shield potions in a single match in Fortnite Season 7

According to the Fortnite NPC known as the Swamp Stalker, it would seem that an alien invasion in the swamps of the island is imminent. The chances of this happening, however, are very unlikely given that they serve no strategic benefits. Nonetheless, she wants loopers to be ready if the inevitable happens.

In order to bolster the readiness of loopers and those standing against the aliens, Swamp Stalker has tasked the troops with using four shield potions in a single match to be more combat-ready and effective.

To encourage participation and sweeten the deal, she's even offering a reward of 30,000 experience points to those who manage to complete the task in the duration of a single match.

"Use shield potions in a single match" Fortnite Week 8 Epic challenge (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

Note: Fortnite Week 8 Epic challenges will go live on July 29th at 10 a.m. ET.

How to complete the "Use shield potions in a single match" Fortnite Week 8 Epic challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players have to find and consume a total of four shield potions in a single match. Although the task at hand is relatively easy, finding the shield potions may prove to be difficult for some players. However, there is an easy way to complete the task.

While normal chests do drop shield potions, IO chests in general have a higher chance of dropping shield potions. Now, although it would be impossible to travel to numerous IO bases to open chests for shield potions, landing at an IO satellite base is a good way to start the challenge.

On average, players can find at least two shield potions from an IO satellite base by searching their chests. In addition to the shield potions, players can also gear up with some high-tech IO equipment like the Legendary Plasma Cannon. With that said, here are their locations:

Defiant Dish - East of Weeping Woods

Dockside Dish - West of Dirty Docks

Destined Dish - Southeast of Misty Meadows

Deep Woods Dish - Stealthy Stronghold

Dinky Dish - Southeast of Craggy Cliffs

Discovery Dish - West of Believer Beach

Dampy Dish - Southwest of Slurpy Swamp

In addition to these locations, the IO's headquarters at Corny Complex is another good place to find shield potions. However, given its popularity, it's usually a hot spot in every game, and chances of survival are low.

