Where to heal The Seven forces with Med Mist at a battle location in Fortnite

The battle for the Flipside is heating up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. After securing the Daily Bugle and Condo Canyon, The Seven's forces are now pushing the Imagined Order out of Coney Crossroads.

However, the counterattack does not come without casualties. Although The Seven forces will win, the IO is holding firm and inflicting losses on the Resistance fighters.

Heal The Seven's Forces using Med Mist to gain 20,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Loopers are being drafted in to help out on the front lines and ensure that the counterattack does not fail. Anyone brave enough to assist The Seven forces by healing them using Med Mist will receive 20,000 XP.

Time to heal The Seven forces in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Gamers are going to have to be resourceful to complete this challenge. Since Coney Crossroads is currently a hot-drop location, rushing in to heal The Seven forces is not the brightest of ideas.

While landing on top of the IO Airship to gear up is the best option, players will have to fight against others for loot. This being the case, the safest option to gear up will be at ground level.

As for the Med Mist, users can either try to find some at Coney Crossroads or travel a bit south of the POI to Dirt-Cut-Circuit and search Coolers.

Both options are logical, but going to Dirt-Cut-Circuit is safer. Since both the Imagined Order and The Seven forces will take some time to finish the fight, players don't have to rush. Only one The Seven NPC has to be healed to complete the challenge.

Things to remember while attempting to heal The Seven forces with Med Mist

Finishing it as a solo player will be troublesome. With everyone wanting to complete the challenge for XP, dying in the area will become the norm.

Gamers should either wait for the perfect moment to heal The Seven NPC or bring along a few friends to improve the odds. Another critical factor to take into consideration is snipers.

Since the Imagined Order's Airship is positioned towards the western side of the POI, snipers on top will get a clear view of the fight below. Given that the buildings in the area are relatively short, loopers will have to get creative in terms of defense.

Thus, the best course of action will be to secure the area before attempting the challenge. Alternatively, users can also scream "Tennōheika Banzai" and rush into the fray to heal The Seven's forces. However, it's unlikely to be very successful.

Edited by Ravi Iyer