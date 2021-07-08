Where to loot supply drops in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 5 Epic challenge)

Given the ever-increasing alien presence on Fortnite Island, supplies are running low for defenders. Although the IO probably has a complex and elaborate supply line, fighting the alien invaders takes a toll on everyone.

Players who are willing to help the resistance bolster supply lines and gather resources will be happy to know that Maven is looking for volunteers to carry out some dangerous salvage missions in the field.

Loopers who agree to help, with be caught up in the crossfire between aliens and hostile opponents. Nonetheless, no risk comes without its reward, as those who agree to help Maven loot supply drops will be well compensated with experience points.

Players who can loot two supply drops will receive 30,000 XP as a reward. While the looted supplies won't really make a huge difference to those fighting against the alien menace, every little bit does help.

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete "Loot supply drops" Week 5 Epic challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players must keep an eye out for supply drops falling from the sky. Once a supply drop has been spotted, loopers must rush to reach it, secure the area and loot its contents before anyone else does. A total of two such supply drops have to be looted.

Towards the end of the round, the number of supply drops increases, making it easy to secure a few. However, on the flip side, given that the safe zone keeps getting smaller, players are likely to come into contact with hostile elements, which will make it harder to complete the challenge.

There is an alternative way to complete this challenge, but it may prove to be too expensive for many players, given how difficult it is to get gold bars. Nonetheless, players with 1,250 gold bars to spare can order a massive supply drop from these three NPCs in-game:

Rook - Dockside Dish

Marigold - Lazy Lake

Riot - Yellow Steel Bridge

The supply drop is worth the cost as it delivers 10 supply crates. However, they don't have a fixed drop location, so players will have to keep an eye on the sky and rush to the supply drops as they fall.

Note: Fortnite Week 5 Epic challenges are scheduled to go live by 10 AM ET on July 8th, 2021.

