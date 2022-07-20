Who is Amie in Fortnite? Mystery robot explained

There is no shortage of mysterious characters in Fortnite. Some turn out to be villains, while others become heroes. Each of them has a role to play on the island and helps build storyline narratives in their own way.

The latest of these individuals is making waves in the community, and to top things off, she's not even human. Developed and created by The Scientist, this entity known as AMIE provides crucial information and details to loopers to aid them in their Vibin quests.

Despite having basic knowledge of this entity, not much else is known about her. Why she was created also remains a mystery to most. That being said, it's time to understand this enigmatic personality better and uncover her true purpose in Fortnite.

AMIE’s seems to be vibin’ a bit too hard in Fortnite

In part three of the Vibin questline, players were introduced to an AI known as The Scientist's "Artificial Machine Intelligence Engine," which creates the acronym AMIE.

It is speculated that after the war between The Imagined Order and The Seven ended, The Scientist got to work creating this AI. Given how artificial intelligence works, she was likely created to assist him in his research.

AMIE is cheerful, talkative, and takes pride in helping loopers that undertake their tasks. With her eccentric voice coming to life every now and then, she provides reassurance that everything is well and fine. However, towards the end of part five of the Vibin quests, things have started taking a weird turn.

After players have collected and attuned all three shards, AMIE has a Freudian slip. Rather than saying "reassembly," she says the word "reckoning." While it's unclear what this could mean, it does indicate that the AI core is perhaps being corrupted. By who or what remains unknown.

Will AMIE turn on The Scientist and Seven later on in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Currently, there is no indication of betrayal. However, learning from past events such as Operation Skyfire, it doesn't take long for a character, in this case, an AI, to go rogue and turn against its creator. With the IO having spies and operators spread out across the vast metaverse, perhaps they are slowly corrupting the AI.

One has to remember that Doctor Slone is not the only character with power and a thirst for vengeance. Many other capable agents within the organization would do anything to gain an advantage and foothold on the island.

If the IO is not responsible, then perhaps some entity beyond the realms of the island is manipulating AMIE. Since The Zero Point zoomed through a few realities during the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event, there's no telling who or what else has invaded the island.

That being said, things are stable for the time being. If AMIE is indeed being corrupted, The Scientist can hopefully spot the problem before it gets out of hand. With The Bloomwatcher already spying on the island from the shadows, the last thing The Seven need is an internal threat disguised as a friend.

