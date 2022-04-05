Who is the best Fortnite player on controller? Ranking top 5 global pros

It's no secret that some of the best players in Fortnite use controllers. Although a controller is difficult to use for the average looper, there's nothing like it once mastered. This brings up the question of who is the best Fortnite player who uses controllers?

Well, while there are many who undoubtedly excel at playing the game using controllers, for this article, those with the most wins will be taken into consideration.

Top 5 Fortnite controller players who are dominating the game

1) Ship

Ship @ShipStreaming @FortniteGame @GWR super hyped to get this today shoutout to everybody that has supported me over the last couple years it’s been a grind! super hyped to get this today shoutout to everybody that has supported me over the last couple years it’s been a grind!⛵️ @FortniteGame @GWR https://t.co/2OqgIgKVeA

When it comes to living legends in the Fortnite community, Steve aka Ship is one such individual. He is one of the few loopers to be featured in the Guinness Book of World Records for most kills in the game. He is currently ranked the best controller player in the world with 32,980 wins from 56,220 matches.

2) King JTerra

Jonny Terrani, aka King JTerra, was one of the few individuals to reach 2,000+ Crowned Victory Royales in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. While this is not a big deal given how many players have achieved the same, the difference here being that these were earned in non-bot lobbies. At present, he has 18,246 wins from 33,097 matches.

3) Koneju

Koneju @konejuxbl 51 kills! Who can beat our record? 51 kills! Who can beat our record? https://t.co/2h6PtdcK0d

Koneju is ranked third on this list and for good reason. While his win/game ratio may not be the best in Fortnite, it is quite substantial. With 14,515 wins in just under 22,677 matches, the ratio is pretty decent compared to the others.

4) TTV R1xbox

TTV R1xbox is ranked fourth on the list with 14,385 wins secured over the duration of 27,128 matches. While the overall score may not be that impressive, his solo win score is the highest of all-time with 9.604 wins. He is a true trailblazer in the category.

5) Twitch Rapperr

Coming in at fifth place on this list is a player known as Twitch Rapperr. He currently has 13,890 wins from 33,295 matches in total. As it stands, he is also placed in fourth position in terms of most wins in Squad mode.

Note: The metrics used in the rankings are based on the number of wins throughout Chapter 3.

Has the new controller update helped bridge the gap between mouse+keyboard and controller players?

Those who have mastered the controller already have some advantage over most other players. Even so, for the most part, it all boils down to skill. However, after the controller update went live, those who previously used the device to play were able to dominate most matches.

The Gyro update alone has leveled the playing field between PC and controller players. This is not even considering how broken the Flip Stick feature is. While it does require a bit of practice, those familiar with controllers will be able to utilize this update properly.

Given how successful the update has been, new players to the game may choose to use a controller instead of a mouse and keyboard. Furthermore, with the ability to hold the device from any position, there's a certain amount of flexibility the user gains. They do not need to sit glued to a desk as with the case of a mouse and keyboard.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

