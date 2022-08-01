Why Fortnite x WWE collab could happen in the future

The Fortnite x WWE collaboration may be released in the near future. Epic Games has collaborated with many famous athletes and celebrities, including a couple of WWE stars.

Fortnite developers are always looking for new ways to expand the game and bring famous icons to it. Considering how popular professional wrestling is, a Fortnite x WWE collaboration would benefit both the sport and the video game.

I Talk @ThisIsITalk With John Cena being a massive success for Fortnite, I hope this opens the door for more WWE characters to come to Fortnite. There are HUNDREDS of WWE wrestlers that could fit nicely in the game. With John Cena being a massive success for Fortnite, I hope this opens the door for more WWE characters to come to Fortnite. There are HUNDREDS of WWE wrestlers that could fit nicely in the game. https://t.co/OqkXfkI4yB

In this article, we will explore the possibility of this amazing collaboration and if it is coming to Fortnite Battle Royale very soon. It's important to note that there are no Fortnite x WWE collab leaks, and this article simply states the writer's opinion.

Fortnite x WWE collaboration is very likely to happen

On July 28, Epic Games released John Cena's skin to Fortnite Battle Royale. The 16-time champion got his own outfit along with a few other cosmetic items. These items have become very popular in a short period of time, which is why the wrestler wants to get more involved with Fortnite.

Shortly after his skin was released, John Cena took to Twitter to share how overwhelmed he was with the positive response he got from the community.

John Cena @JohnCena Overwhelmed with the response from the @FortniteGame community and so grateful to now have “skin” in the game. Already looking for more ways to be involved! Thank you! 🥃 Overwhelmed with the response from the @FortniteGame community and so grateful to now have “skin” in the game. Already looking for more ways to be involved! Thank you! 🥃

The famous wrestler and actor is already looking for more ways to get involved in the game, which is fantastic news. This means that Cena could be a part of a potential Fortnite x WWE collaboration.

Before John Cena was released into the popular video game, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was added to it. The Rock is another famous WWE wrestler whose role in the game is massive.

As many Fortnite players know, Dwayne Johnson plays The Foundation, the leader of The Seven. He is very important to the storyline, so we can expect the famous wrestler to keep working with Epic Games for a long time.

Johnson has been a wrestler since the late 90s and has achieved much fame throughout the decades. If the Fortnite x WWE collaboration happens at one point, we can expect the 6-foot-5 wrestler to be a part of it as well.

Epic Games has already collaborated with other wrestlers

With Dwayne Johnson and John Cena, Fortnite Battle Royale has two famous wrestlers. However, only one of them has a skin of himself in the game.

The video game developer also owns Rocket League and Fall Guys, two other popular video games. Rocket League players have also received a John Cena cosmetic item, but Epic Games has also collaborated with Roman Reigns to add his decal to the video game.

Fall Guys received the most WWE stars out of the three video games as Asuka, Xavier Woods, and The Undertaker were released as costumes.

Considering that Epic has already collaborated with many WWE icons, it is very likely that we will get a Fortnite x WWE collaboration in the future. After all, this branch of professional wrestling is popular globally and has millions of fans in the United States alone.

However, this potential collaboration is unlikely to happen during Chapter 3 Season 3. Epic Games will soon return from summer break and potentially release the Dragon Ball collaboration. Furthermore, the season ends in a month and a half, so the game developer will most likely be focused on the new season and its Battle Pass.

