Why police cars are likely permanently banned from Fortnite

Vehicles have played a huge role in Fortnite since the first one was added during Chapter 2 Season 3. Although they require fuel to run, they offer decent protection from incoming fire and mobility. However, not all vehicles are highly appreciated in-game.

Some, like Whiplash, are highly sought after due to their high speed. Others, like Mudflap, are often ignored as they are slow and bulky. Keeping this aside, there is yet another vehicle that is not a fan favorite.

Despite not being functional and only serving as a prop on the island, police cars have become the subject of much controversy and hatred in-game. They were eventually removed and are unlikely to make a return. However, there is a strong reason behind it.

Why were police cars removed from Fortnite?

Fortnite has a very young demographic of players. In 2020, following the George Floyd protests, resentment towards police began growing not just in real life, but in-game as well. While there is no tangible evidence that Epic Games removed the police car model due to this event, that is likely the case.

Since the developers indirectly partake in geo-political and cultural phenomena, not removing the model could have led to backlash. Now, even though things have settled down, resentment towards the police is still going strong. Given these facts, the police car or any symbol of the police will never be added to the game.

Since the game takes place in a fictional universe, there is no need to have police in it. However, some fans argue and state that they should be given the option to add a police car to their maps s a prop. Given the theme of the map, it may enhance playability or immersion.

However, since the community has taken a stand to not have the vehicle model in-game, Epic Games is likely to keep the peace and keep it out of the metaverse. Here is what a few fans have to say:

While a few fans do put up a compelling argument about how fun police cars can be, it is best if they stay out of the game. Perhaps Epic Games can add a siren to some other vehicles and allow players to live out their Fast and Furious dreams in Fortnite.

According to one player, IO cars can serve as the perfect replacement. Since the organization consists of armed personnel and black-colored cars, it would be a better option in-game. Besides, no one would get into trouble for shouting derogatory words at the Imagined Order during gameplay.

However, with everything said and done, Epic Games will have to keep a close watch on the Creative side of the game. With the freedom to create comes a lot of responsibility. Once Creative 2.0 comes out, some may be able to finesse their way around tools and create their own police car in-game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far