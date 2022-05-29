Why did The Seven retrofit Mecha in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Currently, Mecha is the ultimate weapon for The Seven in Fortnite. It towers above everything else on the island and stands tall in the face of danger. The last time it rose to the occasion was when it had to go toe-to-toe with Cattus. Despite sustaining damage, it survived the ordeal and blasted off into space after winning the bout.

It's unclear how Mecha was damaged so badly, but it's evident that it was in dire need of repairs. As seen on the lobby background screens, The Seven forces have been hard at work piecing this iron giant back together. However, by the looks of it, Mecha seems to be getting an upgrade, and it's probably for the best.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The lobby background has been updated to include the updated build progress of the Mech! The lobby background has been updated to include the updated build progress of the Mech! https://t.co/EYnRK4Hkdr

Mecha is armed and dangerous in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Mecha was shown with its lower torso missing alongside the arm it lost in the fight with Cattus. Since then, these parts have been replaced and were likely upgraded. While Epic Games is showing Mecha with a brand new paint job, it's likely that the upgrades are more than just skin deep.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Goodmorning, the mech in the lobby has gotten a nice little paint job update today! Goodmorning, the mech in the lobby has gotten a nice little paint job update today! https://t.co/zeZnPVxrTY

Given how advanced The Seven's technology is, they have added their own little touches to the robot. While it was theorized that Mecha had lost its lower torso in an accident, it's more likely that The Seven forces ripped it off to modify it.

It's good to note that the original Mecha went into battle in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9. This was nearly three years ago. Since it's unclear how much time has truly passed within The Loop, it's safe to assume that technology has advanced rapidly, which would mean that the original Mecha is outdated.

Since the Imagined Order is always up-to-date with its technology, this would leave the original Mecha at a disadvantage. Thus, the robot has likely been retrofitted with the latest tech below the paint job and cool exterior. It's unclear what this could be for the time being.

Fortnite @FortniteGame One week.



June 4 2022 I 4 PM ET. One week.June 4 2022 I 4 PM ET. https://t.co/zKXgBv9Itm

The only certainty is that Mecha is ready for battle. The chassis has been fixed, the lower torso replaced, and the lost arm put back into place. It's once more a formidable force in the metaverse.

What will Mecha do during the live event in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Given its sheer size, it can simply kick The Collider down during the live event and ruin the IO's plans for domination. However, knowing the organization's determination to hold on to their position, they'll fight tooth and nail to hold their ground.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Here's a bigger version of the event keyart! Here's a bigger version of the event keyart! https://t.co/FoJ8f37aik

This being the case, Mecha will likely engage from afar. Since it's equipped with rockets, firing a full salvo will be enough to destroy the device. If all else fails, it can even use its mighty sword to rush in and land the killing blow once more in Fortnite.

While it has likely been retrofitted with modern parts, it may have a few tricks up its sleeves. Perhaps a personal forcefield or maybe even short-range lasers. The Imagined Order is going to be in for a rude awakening when Mecha comes knocking on their front door in Loot Lake.

