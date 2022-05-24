5 Fortnite characters who can break The Loop (and 5 who would fail trying)

As the name suggests, The Loop in Fortnite is an endless cycle of rebirth and death. Characters once inside this system cannot be killed and slowly lose their minds until their primal survival instincts are the only thing left. However, in a strange twist of fate, some characters have been able to defy it.

They have risen up time and time again to fight back and attempt to break The Loop or try to find a means to escape it. But not all of them are trapped within it. Some come and go as they please, while others are omnipresent and need not bother escaping The Loop at all.

Nevertheless, not everyone is lucky enough to find a means to escape. They will be tapped here, within an endless vicious cycle, until the end of time or at least until someone figures out how to put an end to this temporal insanity.

Top 5 Fortnite characters who can easily break free of The Loop

5) Doctor Slone

Dr. Slone would undoubtedly be able to break The Loop. Since she's a high-ranking officer within the Imagined Order, she has the resources to do as she pleases. But that's never going to happen.

Since she has unrestricted access to technology, she simply comes and goes as she pleases. A good example of this was when she left The Loop to meet Lex Luther in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point.

4) Cube Queen

The Cube Queen can open a rift in reality using the power of the Golden Cube. Such power cannot be quantified or constrained to one place in spacetime. If she could use a fraction of that power to send Kevin The Cube to the island from her reality, destroying The Loop would be child's play.

In fact, when she invaded the island, she wasn't even concerned about The Loop. Rather, her focus was on destroying the island and its reality itself. Talk about anger management issues.

3) Galaxy Scout

While this is a hypothetical "what if" scenario, the character known as the Galaxy Scout may be able to break The Loop under the right conditions. Since she is quite literally made of 'starstuff,' within her resides the untold power of the cosmos itself.

However, it's unclear if she will ever do so as it will not benefit her in the least. Being endowed with the power of the universe would allow her to go wherever she pleases.

2) Raz

Raz is a real wildcard when it comes to breaking The Loop in Fortnite. He mysteriously appeared on the island after The Zero Point was encased and protected from going supernova. He soon vanished as well when the season ended.

However, while he was on the island, this enigmatic character was trying to harness the power of The Zero Point. Since his Back Bling had runic markings on it, he may have been working for the Cube Queen. He might have been helping her look for a way to speed up the invasion or perhaps destroy reality and The Loop alongside it.

1) Midas

Although Midas was a mere mortal, he nearly ascended to the status of a God by almost destroying The Loop. While he may have been unsuccessful, his failure set in motion everything that has happened thus far in Fortnite.

Nevertheless, with more resources and time, it can be concluded that Midas would have been able to crack through The Loop and escape. Once freed, he would have likely hunted down the Imagined Order till the end of reality.

Top 5 Fortnite characters who would be stuck in The Loop forever

5) Peely

burble @burbleyuh #Fortography It isn't the wild without some worshipping, especially from the peely gang. #Fortography It isn't the wild without some worshipping, especially from the peely gang. https://t.co/xoI2dTrKRE

What can be said about Peely that hasn't been said before? He's the butt of all jokes, the banana in all smoothies, and the reason behind a high number of road accidents on the island.

He's so clumsy that even if he discovered a way to break The Loop, things would likely get messed up and he would be turned into a smoothie, yet again. It's safe to assume that Peely is never escaping The Loop.

4) Batman Who Laughs

Batman Who Laughs may be in The Loop, but he's not part of it in the manner of speaking. His visor, which is made out of dark metal, protects him from the influence of The Loop and keeps him sane, or at least preserves what's left of his sanity.

Given his need for bloodshed, why would he ever need to escape The Loop in Fortnite? With him being able to kill those trapped in The Loop over and over again, he has no reason to ever leave.

3) The Foundation

Despite having cutting-edge technology and millenniums worth of experience, The Foundation and The Seven have been stuck in The Loop since time immemorial. Given their role in preserving the balance not just in Fortnite but in the cosmos itself, by now they would have long destroyed The Loop if they could have.

However, since they refuse to abandon the island, much like everyone else, they are stuck as well. Although they may be winning the war against the Imagined Order, it's only a matter of time before the organization gets the upper hand yet again.

2) Agent Jones

Of all the characters in Fortnite showcased thus far, Agent Jones is one of the most experienced when it comes to traveling to and from The Loop. This would mean that he has a security clearance at a high level, which would mean that he can be tracked.

Such being the case, even if Jonesy could somehow escape The Loop, the Imagined Order would find and imprison him yet again. Worse yet, they may even reset his memory and put him back to work in the organization.

1) Loopers

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral Us loopers have really been through a lot these past few years… Us loopers have really been through a lot these past few years… https://t.co/ooKaMduOum

Of all the characters that will never break The Loop in Fortnite, Loopers (players) are at the forefront. For nearly five years, they've been jumping off the Battle Bus and fighting each other to win a Victory Royale, only to have everything reset every 22 minutes.

While they are fighting against the Imagined Order and winning, they are nothing but pawns in the grand scheme of things in the Metaverse. None of them even know how they got there or why they're fighting to begin with.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan