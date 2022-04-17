Will Fortnite ever get a movie? Live-action rumors explained

Rumors about a Fortnite movie have been in the wind for quite some time now. The popular Battle Royale game already has lore spanning 21 seasons divided between three chapters. There is no shortage of story to be turned into a live-action movies.

The movie doesn't seem too far-fetched after successful comic book collaborations with DC in Zero Point and Marvel in the latest Zero War series. Epic Games had also previously mentioned the prospects of a separate "scripted video content" division to back up movie rumors.

Amidst this, fans are eagerly waiting to hear more about the rumored Fortnite live-action movie. Unfortunately, there haven't been many developments since the last piece of news.

Everything we know about the Fortnite movie

The rumors of a movie began soon after it was confirmed that the Battle Royale game wouldn't be returning to iOS and Android devices anytime soon. A movie seemed like the perfect way to earn massive revenue in a short duration.

If Epic Games decides to make the movie into multiple sequels, it would have a gold mine of revenue sources. Fortunately, several hints suggest fans could have a live-action movie in front of their eyes very soon.

Exclusive: Epic Games is considering expanding to film and television, with a Fortnite movie already in discussion. It's poached numerous executives from Lucasfilm this year already.

The first and most obvious hint came after Epic Games hired a trio of former LucasFilm employees. The three are part of a 'Special Projects' division headed by Jason McGatlin, joined by Lynn Bartsch and Chris Furia.

The Fortnite movie already has a cast

It is clear that the studio already has a team to head the production of a movie. The natural next step is to find a caste for all the main characters in the lore. Fortunately, Epic Games has collaborated with enough blockbuster names to have a stellar cast on its hands.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

ZOA delivers healthy energy when you get to that ZERO POINT so you’re always taking the HIGHER GROUND.

Because drinking ZOA, will always give you the strongest FOUNDATION in the UNIVERSE!

Sip your ZO, now LFG!!!!

Late night grind, POWERED BY @zoaenergy💥⚡️ ZOA delivers healthy energy when you get to that ZERO POINT so you're always taking the HIGHER GROUND. Because drinking ZOA, will always give you the strongest FOUNDATION in the UNIVERSE!

The Foundation is already being played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Ariana Grande is also planning to collaborate on more projects with Epic after her successful concert.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man would also make for a perfect Jonesy. Finding actors to cast in the Fortnite movie isn't going to be hard for Epic Games.

What will be the Fortnite movie about?

It will be interesting to see what the movie's plot is going to be. Epic Games can either make a movie inspired by the ongoing lore of the Battle Royale game. On the other hand, there is also an option to go for a spin-off, such as the origin stories of the IO or The Seven.

While spin-offs have worked well for the Marvel and DC comic books, players would rather want a movie based on the game's main storyline. However, for players to not have any spoilers, they will have to wait for the running story to end in the game before a movie finally releases.

