Will Jonesy reach Fortnite's Geno in time to save the island?

The Fortnite storyline continues to get bigger and bolder every season. The current storyline, an all-out war between The Seven and the Imagined Order, has been a long time coming. The storyline began in the earliest seasons but kicked into high gear in Chapter 1 Season 5 when Drift arrived through a rift.

Since then, there have been so many twists and turns, like Doctor Slone betraying all Fortnite players in Chapter 2 Season 7. It's taken a long time and has been a wild ride, but everyone has finally arrived at this point in the storyline.

Many pieces of the puzzle have become clear over the last few seasons. Players know more about Jonesy. They know who The Foundation is and more. One final key piece of information remains absent: who is Geno, and what is his role?

Fortnite Jonesy is still looking for Geno, who remains unknown

As noted by u/Jazzlike-Ad7654 on Reddit, Geno remains the final major piece to the puzzle. Of course, if and when Geno is revealed, the puzzle may suddenly be larger and have more parts missing than previously thought, but right now, that seems like the final piece.

Geno was the bargaining chip that Jonesy used for his life when threatened by the Foundation. Geno is very important to Dwayne Johnson/The Foundation. Whether that's good or bad remains to be seen.

One commenter feels strongly that Geno may not be a good guy in this never-ending fight. A precious few details have been released about Geno.

Right now, all that matters is that Jonesy and the Foundation find Geno. The question remains whether or not they will do so in time to save the island. With the sheer number of forces the Imagined Order has, the island seems to be in significant danger.

Jonesy and the Foundation believe Geno to be the key. It's anyone's guess what will happen, but it seems unlikely that they find Geno in time.

The Seven has set their goal to break the loop and free all loopers, effectively ending the game. The game exists because of this "loop" players find themselves in, so if it broke, there would be no Fortnite.

Geno concept (Image via xApplezz on YoTube)

Epic Games is probably not interested in ending their most popular game when it is arguably on top of the gaming world. That means that The Seven will more than likely lose, which may be because they don't find Geno in time.

Right now, anything can happen, and Epic Games more than likely has a plan for the next several seasons of Fortnite. What that entails might not be good for the "protagonists" of this story.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar