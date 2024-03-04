"You were the prize all along": Fortnite community reacts hilariously as player gets stuck inside Pandora's Box

While engaged in Fortnite gameplay, you will encounter various glitches. Some of these may have unfortunate consequences, like losing a match, while others go beyond practicality and add an element of entertainment. Surprisingly, some glitches can trap you in Pandora's Box. Recently, an incident occurred wherein a user got ensnared in Pandora's Box.

In response to this incident, community members shared their amusing perspectives, drawing parallels to the context of God of War in the comment section. Despite stemming from a glitch, the incident became unexpectedly amusing. One user even humorously remarked,

"you were the prize all along."

Exploring the recent Fortnite incident in which a player got stuck inside Pandora's Box

Redditor pancackles posted a brief gameplay clip on the FortNiteBR subreddit, showcasing an unexpected mishap where they became trapped inside Pandora's Box. The video initially depicts the user driving their car as usual, approaching a ramp near the box. Suddenly, they fall into the box along with their vehicle.

This was a result of a glitch, leaving the player confused and attempting various methods to escape the confines of the box. Despite the efforts, the player appeared disoriented and clueless about finding an exit.

After spending a few minutes inside, the player resorts to shooting randomly until the box eventually opens, unleashing a fiery tornado. Seizing the opportunity, the player deploys a parachute and flees the scene.

Funny comments of the Fortnite community members (Image via Reddit/FortNiteBR)

The unusual nature of the incident prompts amusing comments from the community, with one user jokingly remarking that the player must be the sole individual to have experienced being inside the box when it opened.

The recent incident that sparked a wave of humorous commentary (Image via Reddit/FortNiteBR)

Another user suggests that the player is the "chosen one," having ventured into uncharted territory and lived to recount the tale. This incident sparks a wave of funny remarks, with users making light-hearted references such as jokingly asking if the player found hope inside or humorously them the "danger that lies in Pandora's Box."

Another user is implying that EPIC Games should incorporate elements reminiscent of God of War (Image via Reddit/FortNiteBR)

One user remarked that they had high hopes for some great loot inside. Another user expressed delight, suggesting, "They should consider incorporating this as a reference in the game." Essentially, the user implies that EPIC Games should incorporate elements reminiscent of God of War. Beyond the humorous remarks, several commenters demonstrated enjoyment of the incident, including one user who took the glitch incident in stride.

