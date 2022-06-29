10 best Free Fire MAX characters for rank push and rush gameplay in OB34 version

Free Fire MAX has a vast collection of characters that possess unique powers. Their powers aid users in suitable circumstances.

Based on the way they are utilized, character abilities are classified into two types: active and passive. The former is functional only when activated, while the latter is effective throughout matches.

Mobile gamers are allowed to equip up to four character skills at a time, with the active type limited to just one option. Therefore, they must intelligently choose characters that suit their playing style and preferences.

Free Fire MAX characters ideal for multiple benefits

1) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat (active)

With a cooldown of 60 seconds, Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat creates a 3.5-meter diameter stationary healing zone that recovers players' HP at a rate of 3 HP/s. The effect lasts for 15 seconds.

Amazingly, the zone allows allies and users to self-recover to get up when downed.

Dimitri is a prime choice for Free Fire MAX gamers in duo and squad ranked matches due to his self-recovery attributes and the healing support he provides.

2) K

Ability: Master of All (active)

Once equipped with K's Master of All ability, the maximum EP of users increases by 50. Further, it helps them via two distinct modes with a mode switch CD of 3 seconds.

Jiu-jitsu mode: Allies within 6-meter get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

Allies within 6-meter get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate. Psychology mode: Players recover 3 EP every second, up to 250 EP.

K is arguably the best option for a solo rank push. He sustains the HP of gamers by steadily converting the EP into HP. Thus, they can survive combat a bit longer with K's Master of All ability.

3) Paloma

Ability: Arms-dealing (passive)

Paloma's Arms-dealing allows users to carry 120 additional ammo in their backpack, excluding the Grenade launcher.

Having resources in adequate amounts is necessary for survival gameplay and boosting rank as a result. Hence, Paloma is useful for rank pushing in Free Fire MAX.

4) Hayato

Ability: Bushido (passive)

With every 10% decrease in the maximum HP of gamers, the armor penetration of weapons being used increases by 10% when using Hayato's Bushido ability.

He is one of the most used characters by rushers in Free Fire MAX. He is spectacular in close-range combat.

5) Alok

Ability: Drop The Beat (active)

With a CD of 50 seconds, Alok's Drop The Beat creates a 5-meter aura that boosts users' movement speed by 15% and restores their HP at a rate of 5 HP/s. The entire effect lasts only ten seconds.

Players should know that the effects do not stack with other similar effects. Alok is a widely preferred character by Free Fire MAX gamers, and his abilities significantly help in both scenarios. i.e., while pushing rank and rushing at enemies.

6) Leon

Ability: Buzzer Beater (passive)

Leon's Buzzer Beater recovers 30 HP of users after surviving combat. This means that when they are hit by enemies or their HP is reduced, and if they escape the situation, gamers will recover HP.

Free Fire MAX players must keep one eye on the HP bar as it is the sole factor determining their progress in matches. To reduce this job, Leon can be used by both rank pushers and rushers to maintain a higher HP.

7) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm (active)

When activated, Skyler's Riptide Rhythm unleashes a sonic wave forward that can destroy up to five gloo walls within a range of 100 meters. Interestingly, each gloo wall deployed results in the recovery of the user's HP by 9.

Riptide Rhythm can only be activated once every 60 seconds. Skyler is extensively used by rushers and assaulters, though his magnificent ability suits every kind of playing style.

8) Luqueta

Ability: Hat Trick (passive)

With Hat Trick, Luqueta increases the maximum HP of users by 25 for every elimination confirmed. However, this increment is limited to 50 HP in total.

Gamers will have the benefit of greater HP when using Luqueta's ability. Therefore, he is a reasonable choice to keep in the character combination for rank pushing.

9) Moco

Ability: Hacker's Eye (passive)

Moco tags enemies for five seconds with her ability, Hacker's Eye. Additionally, the information will be shared with her teammates.

Moco is a must-use character for rushers and sniper players. Her ability is helpful when enemies try to escape users' traps and also when they deploy a gloo wall in the front.

Gamers can immediately rush at them in the right position to take them down.

10) Homer

Ability: Senses Shockwave (active)

Introduced in the recent OB34 update, Homer is a new addition to the character list of Free Fire MAX. Senses Shockwave releases a drone towards the nearest enemy within a 100-meter frontal distance, creating a 5-meter pulse explosion which reduces movement speed by 60% and firing speed by 35%.

The pulse explosion also creates 25 damage. The effect lasts only five seconds, and gamers can use Homer's ability after 90 seconds of its last use.

Rushers are highly recommended to use Senses Shockwave as it locates enemies, and they can quickly attack them.

Note: The above list entirely shows the author's personal opinions, and Free Fire MAX character skills are at their level. Also, the characters are not prioritized in any order.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far