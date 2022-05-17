3 best Free Fire character combinations without Chrono, DJ Alok, and Skyler in May 2022

Each character in Free Fire has three additional ability slots that gamers must unlock using gold or diamonds. This further opens the door to many possibilities for the character combination, which boosts the overall prospects of performing better than the opponents while playing the match.

Any such combination may only have a single active ability. Hence, most discussions are on which active character to select. Skyler, Alok, and Chrono are among the most notable alternatives, but not all players have already unlocked them. The following are the most effective character combinations without the three characters.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, players from India should avoid playing Free Fire. However, they may play the Free Fire MAX, which is not banned yet.

Best Free Fire character combinations without Chrono, Alok, and Skyler

1) K + Miguel + Luqueta + Shirou

K: Master of All

Master of All is ranked among the best abilities (Image via Garena)

Master of All is one of Free Fire's most potent skills. In addition to increasing the maximum EP by 50, it has two distinct modes: Jiu-Jitsu and Psychology. The first one improves the EP conversion rate by 500 percent for allies within 6m. The latter recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel helps by providing EP (Image via Garena)

Players receive 30 EP for each kill while utilizing Miguel in their combination.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta's Hat Trick increases HP after every kill (Image via Garena)

After each kill, a combination equipped with Luqueta's Hat Trick will help users increase their health by 10 points, up to 50 points.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Damage Delivered tags the opponents (Image via Garena)

This ability kicks in if the player takes damage from an opponent who is within 80m. The opponent will be marked, and the first attack that hits this foe will deliver 50 percent more armor penetration than normal. Even though it is a passive ability, the cooldown is 25 seconds.

K is one of the best characters in Free Fire after the recent update. It can quickly gather EP, which may then be converted at a 500% greater rate, assisting users in obtaining health in the absence of medkits. When coupled with Miguel, users can set K's ability in Jiu-Jitsu mode and enjoy additional EP after every frag.

Luqueta is advantageous in battle royale mode since users will have 250 HP after a few frags. They will gain the upper hand with 250 HP and EP. Shirou will assist at close range by dealing with increased armor penetration to the opponents.

2) Wukong + Kelly + Hayato + Jota

Wukong: Camouflage

Wukong's ability comes with transformation (Image via Garena)

Wukong transforms into a bush, but at the cost of 20% reduced movement speed. It lasts for 10 seconds unless players fire at the opponents and comes with a 300-second cooldown time, which resets after knocking the opponent.

Kelly: Dasha

Kelly helps with increased movement speed (Image via Garena)

Dash ability boosts the players' sprinting speed by 1%.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato increases the armor penetration (Image via Garena)

Hayato's Bushido increases the armor penetration by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in the maximum HP.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota's sustained raids get back HP (Image via Garena)

Sustained Raids in Free Fire restores HP whenever damage is inflicted with a gun and restores 10% of the user's HP after knocking down the opponent.

The character combination is particularly beneficial for the Clash Squad mode. Wukong can help reduce the distance between the enemies. Later, they can decimate their opponents with shotguns and SMGs. Kelly is vital to this combination as she improves sprinting speed, enabling us to outflank our opponents.

Hayato will increase his armor penetration when his health is low to finish off his opponent rapidly. Jota restores HP simultaneously after taking down the opponent, allowing players to fight multiple opponents at close range.

3) Dimitri + Kapella + Oliva + Laura

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri is widely used in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

It creates a 3.5m diameter healing zone wherein allies receive 3 HP every second until it is active. The ability to self-recover after being knocked down is an additional benefit. The immovable zone is available for 10 seconds, after which there is an 85-second cooldown.

Kapella: Healing Song

Healing Song increases the healing effect (Image via Garena)

This passive ability in Free Fire provides a 10% increase in the impact of healing items and 10% to the player's overall healing skills. It also reduces the HP when downed by 20%.

Olivia: Healing Touch

Olivia grants 30 extra health points (Image via Garena)

Once Olivia is equipped, the revived player will get an additional 30 health points upon revival.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura helps in increasing the accuracy (Image via Garena)

While scoped in, users' accuracy will increase by 10%.

Dimitri works similar to Alok in terms of healing with the additional option of self-revival. Kapella further enhances the healing aspect to make it much better than other options for gaining HP. Olivia also provides additional HP when users revive themselves.

In the meantime, Laura’s choice is entirely subjective in this combination. It has been selected keeping in mind that it is challenging to self-revive at close range with enemies around. It is more suitable to take the fight long-range with Dimitri, and Laura provides an edge on this front. Players can replace it with characters like Thiva, Shirou, and more.

Note: The character combination is very subjective, and the list mentioned above reflects the writer's view. Additionally, the abilities mentioned in the article are at their lowest level.

