3 best Free Fire characters for passive playstyles and rank push in MAX version

When playing Free Fire MAX, players devote a great amount of attention to the ranked matches they compete in. A significant percentage of users aim to work their way up the standings until they reach the very top and establish themselves as the most skilled competitors.

Employing a passive playstyle and choosing the appropriate characters can help individuals survive for longer periods. However, the game’s diverse cast of characters frequently confuses players. Gamers searching for the best characters to use in ranked matches will benefit from the list below.

Note: The characters listed below represent the opinion of the writer. The choice of users may vary depending upon their overall playstyle.

3 great Free Fire characters with active abilities for rank push and a passive playstyle

1) K

The Master of All ability has two different modes (Image via Garena)

Ability: Master of All

K’s Master of All has remained the best option in Free Fire MAX regardless of the overall playstyle. It essentially increases the maximum amount of EP players can hold by 50. Apart from that, it can switch between two distinct modes:

Jiu-jitsu: Users and the allies within 6m receive an increase in EP conversion rate by 500% (5 EP turns to 5 HP per second).

Users and the allies within 6m receive an increase in EP conversion rate by 500% (5 EP turns to 5 HP per second). Psychology: Individuals gain 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

If gamers want to switch between these two, there is a 3-second cooldown duration. Only the Psychology mode will see an upgrade after leveling up, and gamers will be able to gain 3 EP every second (up to 250 EP at the max level).

2) Alok

Alok has been one of the top characters in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Garena slightly altered Alok’s ability in the latest Free Fire MAX OB34 update. After the users activate it on the battlefield, a 5m aura is created that increases movement speed by 10%. Additionally, 5 HP gets restored per second for 5 seconds. The ability is followed by a 70-second cooldown.

Once the character reaches its highest potential, the increase in the movement speed will become 15% and the duration will rise to 10 seconds. Moreover, the cooldown will be lowered to 50 seconds.

3) Dimitri

Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri is the in-game persona of the renowned Dimitri Vegas. He possesses the Healing Heartbeat ability within the game, which creates a 3.5m-diameter healing zone.

Players and allies regain 3 HP per second when they are within the zone. They can also self-recover to get up after getting knocked down. The skill runs for 10 seconds and is followed by an 85-second cooldown.

After pushing the character to the highest level, the duration of Healing Heartbeat will be 15 seconds and the overall cooldown will be lowered to 60 seconds.

3 great Free Fire characters with passive abilities for rank push and a passive playstyle

1) Maro

Maro increases the damage dealt with an increase in distance (Image via Garena)

Ability: Falcon Fervor

Maro’s special Falcon Fervor skill increases the damage of players (up to 5%) depending on their distance from the enemy. The damage to marked enemies rises by 1%. At the character’s max level, the damage with distance will rise by 20%, whereas the damage to the marked enemies will increase by 3.5%.

2) Laura

Laura can help players be more accurate (Image via Garena)

Ability: Sharp Shooter

Laura's ability will increase the player's accuracy by 10% while scoping in. This will help them be more accurate while engaging in long-range fights. The degree of accuracy jumps to 35% at the highest level, providing a significant assist.

3) Rafael

Rafael's ability creates a silencing effect while using Snipers and Marksman Rifles (Image via Garena)

Ability: Dead Silent

With Rafael equipped in Free Fire MAX, the sound produced by Snipers and Marksman Rifles gets silenced. Moreover, the enemies will bleed 40% faster after they get shot. Once Rafael is at the max level, enemies will bleed 90% faster.

