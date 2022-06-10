3 best Free Fire MAX character combinations to get more kills during rank push (June 2022)

Free Fire MAX’s community has grown significantly, and a lot of new players have joined the game. However, the common goal among most players has remained the same, which is to push the ranks and become the best players in the game.

When performing a rank push in Free Fire MAX, many factors come into play, one of the most essential of which is the right choice of characters. Furthermore, since players can create character combinations by purchasing skill slots, creating an ideal combination also ends up playing a crucial role in the rank push.

Essentially, each combination can only comprise one active and three passive abilities. Players often get confused with the variety available in Free Fire MAX. The recommended combinations for such players are listed below.

Note: No characters have been duplicated in the combinations below to provide players with more options. The abilities stated are at their lowest levels within Free Fire MAX.

3) Dimitri + Luqueta + D-bee + Moco

Dimitri has Healing Heartbeat ability in the game (Image via Garena)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

When activated in Free Fire MAX, Healing Heartbeat leads to the creation of a healing zone. The zone has a diameter of 3.5 meters and restores three health points per second for 10 seconds. Additionally, the player and allies can self-recover if they get knocked down while they are in that zone. After the 10 seconds are over, there is an 85-second cooldown time.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta raises the max health (Image via Garena)

Luqueta has the Hat Trick ability, which is extremely useful in the Battle Royale mode. It increases maximum health by 10 points, up to 50 with every kill, meaning that five kills will make the max HP 250.

D-bee: Bullet Beats

D-bee is an incredible character (Image via Garena)

Bullet Beats is a skill possessed by D-bee in Free Fire MAX. If equipped, the movement speed increases by 10%, and the accuracy is boosted by 20% when the players are firing while moving.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Moco tags enemies for a few seconds (Image via Garena)

Moco's Hacker’s Eye tags the enemies that players shoot. The duration of the tag is 2 seconds, and the information is shared with teammates as well.

2) Alok + Jota + Otho + Dasha

Alok: Drop the Beat

Alok restores health (Image via Garena)

Drop the Beat is Alok’s ability. It creates a 5m aura that increases the movement speed by 10%. The skill also restores 5 HP per second for 5 seconds. There’s a cooldown time of 70-seconds at the base level.

Jota: Sustained Raids

With this ability, 10% health is restored after a kill (Image via Garena)

Hitting an enemy will recover some HP for the player when they have Jota’s Sustained Raids ability. Furthermore, knocking down a foe recovers 10% HP for the player.

Otho: Memory Mist

Otho reveals the location of opponents (Image via Garena)

After eliminating an enemy, Memory Mist reveals the locations of all enemies within 25 meters of the elimination spot. The location gets sent to teammates as well.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha's skill has many uses in the game (Image via Garena)

Partying On has multiple uses in Free Fire MAX. Firstly, it lowers the damage and recovery time from falls by 30% and 60%, respectively. The ability also reduces max recoil and recoil buildup by 6%.

1) K + Miguel + Shirou + Kelly

K: Master of All

K is probably the best character in the game (Image via Garena)

K has been the best character in Free Fire MAX for a while. His ability increases the max EP by 50 points. Additionally, there are two different modes available:

Jiu-jitsu: User and allies within 6m receive a 500% increase in EP conversion rate

Psychology: Replenishes 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

To toggle between these modes, there is a mode switch cooldown of 3 seconds.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel rewards EP for kills (Image via Garena)

Through Miguel’s Crazy Slayer, the players receive 30 EP for each kill. This will work well with K’s Master of All.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou has the Damage Delivered ability (Image via Garena)

With Damage Delivered in use, if the player gets hit by an adversary within a range of 80 meters, the ability will mark the said attacker for 6 seconds. The first shot on that enemy will deal 50% more armor penetration. There’s a 25-second cooldown on the skill.

Kelly: Dash

Kelly can increase the movement speed (Image via Garena)

Kelly increases the sprinting speed by 1% at its lowest level in Free Fire MAX. The amount will increase with the level rise in the game.

