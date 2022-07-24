3 best Free Fire MAX character combinations after OB35 update

Characters in Free Fire MAX provide depth to the gameplay with their unique abilities helping gamers better their opponents on the battlefields. The further option to create combinations creates endless options to mix and match their abilities further, helping them gain the upper hand.

Gamers can create character combinations with four different abilities, with only one being active at most. In contrast, there are no such restrictions for the passive ones. Since the former has a higher level of influence, many gamers use one active and three other passive ones.

Read through for the best character combinations in Free Fire MAX after the OB35 update.

Note: The choice of combination in Free FIre MAX is entirely subjective and depends on the player's preference. Additionally, this list reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Free Fire MAX character combination with K, Alok, and Dimitri

3) Dimitri + Kapella + Maro + Laura

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri's healing heartbeat creates a 3.5m wide healing zone within which all the allies recover 3 HP every second. Although the zone is immovable, the option to self-recover outweighs this con. This ability lasts for 10 seconds as the cooldown is 85 seconds.

Healing Heartbeat is similar to Alok's but provides an added advantage of self-revival in Free Fire MAX, which can be used successfully at the range behind the cover. Hence, it is considered better to use the combination for mid or long-range fights.

Kapella: Healing Song

Healing Song increases the effect of healing items and skills in Free Fire MAX by 10% each. At the same time, the allies experience a 20% reduced HP loss when downed. It complements healing skills and can make Dimitri's ability even stronger, which surpasses even that of Alok's.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Maro increases the amount of damage inflicted on the opponent by a distance of up to 5% at the initial level. Also, the damage on the marked enemies increases by 1%. It is instrumental in the long-range and helps take down enemies quickly.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

The Sharp Shooter boosts the accuracy by 10% when users are scoped in, helping to land more shots on enemies at a distance. Subsequently, they will be able to hit even more hits on moving targets.

2) Alok + Luqueta + Moco + Jai

Alok: Drop the Beat

Drop the Beat produces a 5m wide aura which increases the movement by 10% and helps gamers get back to 5 HP every second for up to 5 seconds. Users will have to face a cooldown time of the 70s.

Alok is a widely used character in Free Fire MAX due to its healing ability. It will likely maintain its slots among the best active skills, irrespective of the game.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

With each elimination, the player's maximum HP will increase by 10 points, and the maximum cap is set at 50. Hence, they will have an extra advantage in combat due to their increased HP, which can be filled with Alok's Drop the Beat.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Moco tags those enemies who are shot for two seconds, and this info is shared with all the teammates. Knowing the location of the enemy is an added advantage on the battlefield as it enables one to decide the future course of action.

Jai: Raging Reload

Raging Reload is Jai's passive ability that allows users to reload their gun's magazine by 30% after knocking down an opponent. This perk applies only to assault weapons, handguns, SMGs, and shotguns. With Jai, users do not have to be concerned about running out of ammunition when fighting several opponents.

1) K + Miguel + Jota + Dasha

K: Master of All

Master of All is one of the most potent abilities in Free Fire MAX. It boosts the maximum EP by 50 while also possessing two separate modes. The first Jiu-jitsu mode delivers a 500% boost in the players' EP conversion rate, while the second Psychology mode restores three EP every two seconds to 150 EP. The mode can be switched every three seconds as per the situation.

The character is an excellent source of HP whenever users have enough EP as they would receive 5 HP every second, which is similar to Alok's healing ability.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel has been made even more potent after the Free Fire MAX OB35 update and can replenish 30 EP just by knocking out their enemies. This EP can be equally converted into HP with the help of K's Jiu-jitsu mode at a good pace, allowing users to survive the battle.

Jota: Sustained Raid

The main difference between Sustained Raids and Crazy Slayer is that the former restores health rather than knocking out foes. After inflicting damage, they will restore 10% of their HP and gain some HP.

When this ability is combined with K and Miguel, users will no longer be concerned about regaining HP. This decision is a combination of the Clash Squad mode.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha has several effects on various gameplay components. The player’s fall damage will be lowered by 30%, while their recovery time from these falls will be cut by 60%. The primary benefit of employing the ability is a 6% reduction in the rate of recoil buildup, and a 6% reduction in the maximum recoil.

Note: All the abilities mentioned are at their lowest level. Gamers can upgrade to the highest level to get the most out of these characters.

