5 beginner tips to use smoke grenades and gloo walls in Free Fire

Learning how to play Free Fire can be a daunting task for many players. With so many characters to choose from, landing locations to memorize, and in-game mechanics to remember, it's going to take some time to excel at the game.

However, in order to survive most matches in-game, players should learn how to effectively use weapons and items like smoke grenades and gloo walls.

These tactical items will give players an edge in combat. Knowing how to use them in any situation will help them survive till the end zone and even secure a Booyah.

Top 5 tips that Free Fire beginners can follow to effectively use smoke grenades and gloo walls

5) Deploy smoke when rushing

Deploying smoke while rushing in Free Fire has numerous benefits. For starters, the enemy's line of sight is completely cut off, and the player's movement is hidden within the smoke.

Additionally, deploying smoke during a rush will confuse the enemy and even force them to abandon their position out of fear of being flanked. Players will also be able to cancel the rush effortlessly while hidden in the smoke.

4) Gloo walls can be used to reach high places

In Free Fire, gloo walls are predominantly used to provide cover. They are placed in front of incoming fires and can soak up most of the damage. However, there is an amazing alternative way to use them.

Rather than placing them to provide cover, players can stack them to reach high places and gain a high-ground advantage almost immediately. While this will require a bit of practice, it's not too difficult to learn.

3) Smoke prevents the crosshair from turning red

By now, readers must be aware that smoke grenades hide their line of sight and prevent enemies from spotting movement.

However, another important aspect to remember is that the enemy's gun reticle does not turn red when players are within the smoke cloud. This means that if an enemy shoots, most of the shots will miss their target.

Additionally, if players within the smoke move towards the edge of the smoke while aiming down sight, they will be able to clearly see outward and can fire without much risk.

2) Double gloo walls

As mentioned above, gloo walls in Free Fire can help players reach hard places when stacked. Using the same technique, players can stack two gloo walls on top of each other to protect themselves from opponents who are shooting from the high ground.

This is an amazing technique that not many players are aware of in Free Fire. Players can also use this method to push uphill against campers. With some luck, they could even succeed.

1) Use smoke grenades and gloo walls together

Knowing how to use smoke grenades and gloo walls is great, but knowing how to use both of them together will help players win almost every encounter.

Smoke grenades and gloo walls can complement each other in various ways in Free Fire. For example, while fighting in open terrain, players can first deploy a gloo wall to take cover. Most of the time, the opponents will rush in close to get the kill.

When this happens, players can deploy smoke and ambush the enemy, turning the engagement in their favor.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh