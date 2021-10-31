5 best Free Fire character combinations for rank push with aggressive gameplay

As a result of their abilities, characters play an essential role in Garena Free Fire. Presently, over 40 of them are available in the battle royale game, and players may purchase them directly from the in-game store.

Aside from that, gamers may create combinations by purchasing the skill slots for a particular character and filling them with the other characters’ abilities. Because many players love to play aggressively, they look for the finest combinations that they can use to give themselves an edge over the competition.

Disclaimer: No character has been repeated in the combinations to provide players with as many options as possible. Also, the abilities listed below are the highest level possible for each character.

Most potent character combinations for rush gameplay in Free Fire

5) Dimtri + Thiva + Maro + Shirou

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Thiva: Vital Vibes

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Shirou: Damage Delivered

In Healing Heartbeat, a 3.5m-diameter healing zone gets created, inside which users and their teammates gain three health per second. Additionally, when downed, they can self-recover to get back in the game. The zone lasts for 15 seconds, after which there’s a 60-second cooldown.

Thiva (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva’s ability is Vital Vibes, and it raises the rescue speed by 20%. Additionally, the ally that they revived will receive 40 HP in 5 seconds.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

With Falcon Fervor, the damage increases by up to 25% based on the distance. In addition to that, marked enemies get 3.5% additional damage.

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

If Damage Delivered is equipped, adversaries within 80m are marked for 6 seconds if they hit the users. Moreover, the initial shot on this tagged opponent has increased 100% armor penetration. There’s a 10-second cooldown after that.

4) Chrono + Jota + Hayato + Laura

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono: Time Turner

Jota: Sustained Raid

Hayato: Bushido

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Time Turner creates a force field that prevents 600 damage from opponents and boosts movement speed by 10%. These two effects last for 5 seconds, and after activation, there’s a 220-second cooldown.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Players with the Sustained Raids ability will gain HP when they hit opponents with guns. They would also receive 20% health if they managed to knock them out.

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

As for Hayato, Bushido increases armor penetration by 10% for every 10% reduction in health.

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

In Sharp Shooter, players’ accuracy increases by 35%, but this is only applicable when they are scoped in.

3) Wukong + Joseph + Antonio + Kla

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong: Camouflage

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Kla: Muay Thai

Wukong’s Camouflage turns users into a bush with a 20% reduction in movement speed for 15 seconds. This transformation ends when they attack, i.e., shoot at opponents. After the end of the ability, there’s a cooldown of 200 seconds; however, it ends if users take down a foe.

Joseph (Image via Free Fire)

Moving and Spiriting speed surge by 20% upon taking damage due to Joseph’s Nutty Movement.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

With Antonio’s Gangster’s Spirit, gamers are given 35 extra health at the start of each round, meaning they commence at 235 max HP.

Finally, Muay Thai leads to a 400% increase in fist damage, aiding users in close-range combats. It can ideally be used in Clash Squad mode, and instead of purchasing any weapon in the first round, gamers can use their fists.

2) K + Miguel + Dasha + Kelly

K (Image via Free Fire)

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Dasha: Partying On

Kelly: Dash

Master of All has two modes: Psychology and Jiu-Jitsu, each having a different utility. In the former, two EP are recovered by players every two seconds, up to 150. On the other hand, the EP conversion rate is increased by 500% in Jiu-Jitsu mode.

Additionally, the max EP is raised by 50, and there’s a 3-second cooldown for changing the modes.

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

With Miguel’s Crazy Slayer equipped, gamers gain 30 EP for each skill. Later, the collected EP can be converted using the Jiu-Jitsu mode of K.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha’s ability leads to a massive 50% and 80% reduction in damage from falls and recovery time from falls, respectively. In addition to that, the recoil buildup and max recoil get lowered by 10%.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Lastly, Kelly boosts sprinting speed by 6%.

1) Alok + Moco + Jai + Luqueta

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok: Drop the Beat

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Jai: Raging Reload

Luqueta: Hat Trick

An aura of 5m gets created after activating the Drop the Beat ability of DJ Alok. It raises the movement speed by 15% and restores five health for 10 seconds. A cooldown of 45 seconds is set after the skill is activated.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco tags an enemy for 5 seconds after hitting them, and the location details are shared with the teammates too.

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

Raging Reload automatically reloads 45% of a gun’s magazine capacity once individuals knock an enemy. This works only on weapons of these categories: AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

When a player gets a kill, Luqueta boosts their maximum health by 25, up to a maximum of 50. This means that attaining two frags will increase health to 250.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

