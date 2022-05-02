5 best Free Fire gun combos to use in higher ranks (Heroic+)

Weapons in Free Fire play a significant role in dictating the outcome of a match. The better the weapon, the higher the odds of winning. While a lot of it boils down to the user's proficiency in using it, the weapon itself does play a role.

Considering this, only a few weapons work well when used in a combo. They make up for each other's weaknesses and give players an all-round arsenal to work with.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Gun combos that are well suited for Free Fire ranked matches

5) Charge Buster + G36

The Charge Buster is a very unique weapon in Free Fire. This shotgun works by charging up and releasing a shot to inflict damage. What makes it truly devastating is the max range of 18. Players can use this distance to safely engage unsuspecting opponents.

To complement the Charge Buster, the best weapon to use would be the G36. It offers two firing modes and can be fitted with a muzzle to amp up the damage. With a range of 76, shooting targets at long range will not be an issue.

4) Desert Eagle + M1887

There's no better pistol in-game for players with good accuracy and skill than the Desert Eagle. This one-shot wonder can eliminate a target at long range with ease. However, mastering it will take some effort.

With long-range combat accounted for, the best weapon to use at close range is the M1887. In the hands of a seasoned player, this shotgun can make short work of a team. While the limited magazine count is an issue for many, there are ways to compensate and overcome the problem.

3) GROZA + Vector

When talking about an all-round weapon in Free Fire, it's hard to ignore the GROZA. This is a state-of-the-art AR that can be used to down opponents at long range. What makes it even more powerful is that it can be fitted with numerous attachments to make it function better in combat.

With long-range combat capabilities covered, the best weapon for close-range encounters is the Vector. It has an insane fire rate and the ability to wield it in Akimbo style. The weapon will make short work of an enemy squad if the circumstances are right.

2) Woodpecker + UMP

According to many users, the Woodpecker is the best marksman rifle available in Free Fire. Each shot deals extremely high damage and armor penetration. This makes the weapon deadly in a long-range gunfight.

However, at close range, the weapon has some limitations, which is where the UMP comes into play. This particular SMG has one of the highest movement speeds in-game, and each shot fired deals armor penetration damage to the target.

1) Double AWM

AWM is a fan-favorite weapon in-game. It can be fitted with numerous attachments and is easy to use in combat. Some players take their love for the gun to extremes by using two of them in battle.

While there are some limitations involved, they can be used to kill opponents both at close and long-range, thanks to quick-scoping. The gun loadout in Free Fire is deadly but is reserved only for the most skilled players. Missing a shot with this weapon may lead to an early exit.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

