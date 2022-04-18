5 best Free Fire pets to upgrade in April 2022

Getting a pet in Free Fire is an exciting moment for players. Aside from looking cool, they add great strategic value to a loadout and make the match easier.

However, pet skills don't provide many benefits at the base level, and hence, users lose out on many potential buffs during gameplay. This is why it's crucial to upgrade pets to the max level as soon as possible.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned.

Gamers should prioritize leveling up these Free Fire pets

5) Agent Hop

Agent Hop's skill, Bouncing Bonus, is excellent for players whose main character relies on EP or those who have a habit of keeping EP at max. They will gain 30 EP at the base level every time a safe zone shrinks.

Although this bonus is rather powerful at the base level, when maxed out, users will get a total of 50 EP when the safe zone shrinks. Given the number of times a zone shrinks per match, lots of EP can be collected and stored, ensuring that secondary healing is always available.

4) Sensei Tig

Sensei Tig is a great pet in Free Fire for gamers who enjoy stealthy gameplay. The pet's skill, Nimble Ninja, allows them to remain hidden better than others by reducing the duration of opponents' 'man-marking' abilities.

At the base level, the duration of the 'man-marking' abilities is reduced by 30%. While this is already powerful in most instances, maxing it out to 50% will make things easier for stealthy players.

For example, if their opponent is Shirou, the mark duration will be reduced to three seconds from the original six.

3) Robo

Robo is a superb pet in Free Fire thanks to its skill, Wall Enforcement. Although gloo walls are already mighty, Robo makes it better by adding a shield over them to buff their defensive potential.

At the base level, the shield has 60 hit points, and when maxed out, it goes to 100. This makes it easier for users to hold their ground in stressful combat situations. Furthermore, with each gloo wall having more hit points to spare, fewer of them have to be used to mount a solid defense.

2) Falco

Falco's central role in the game is to help gamers land as soon as possible. This gives them an edge in the early-game phase and allows them to loot unhindered, which is especially important when landing in hot-drop locations.

While at the base level, the landing speed is increased to an extent, it barely makes a difference. Furthermore, if opponents have their pet's level maxed out, players will be disadvantaged, so they need to max out Skyline Spree.

1) Rockie

Rockie is hailed as one of the most critical pets in Free Fire. His ability, Stay Chill, reduces the cooldown time of characters with active skills. At the base level, the cooldown time is reduced by 6%.

To put it into perspective, a 6% reduction for DJ Alok's ability brings the cooldown time down to 42.3 seconds from 45. However, when maxed out, the reduction percentage is 15%. This reduces the ability's cooldown time to 38.25 seconds. This massive reduction will give gamers an edge in combat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer