5 best Garena Free Fire MAX pets to pair with aggressive characters in April 2022

Free Fire MAX is home to numerous aggressive characters. They excel in combat and can take out squads with ease. However, they are not invincible. In certain fights, the enemy manages to gain the upper hand and eliminates them in combat. That's why it's important to pair these characters with pets.

Pets provide the character with buffs, enabling them to perform better in all combat situations. This improves their chances of winning every fight. However, with so many pets to choose from, players often get confused about which ones are the best. Hopefully, this article can shed some light on the matter and make selecting one easier.

Pairing these five pets with certain aggressive Free Fire MAX characters will be a game-changer

5) Detective Panda

Detective Panda is one of the oldest pets in Free Fire MAX and is probably the cutest as well. However, looks can be deceiving, and in this case, it holds true. Behind those adorable eyes lies a hardened combatant whose skill enhances the survivability of the user.

It is called Panda's Blessings and rewards players with four hit points every time they manage to secure a kill. There is no limit as to how often this can be used in a match. While the amount of hit points recovered is not a lot, it can be a life-saver in certain situations.

4) Agent Hop

Agent Hop is one of the newer pets introduced to Free Fire MAX, but she's no pushover in combat. Thanks to her years of training, she has developed an amazing skill known as Bouncing Bonus. It activates whenever the safe zone shrinks during a match. When this occurs, the user is given 30 EP.

Given how important it is to store EP, this skill can be a game-changer for many. Rather than having to use inhalers or mushrooms to recover EP, players can simply wait for a new safe zone to gain some. As the skill levels increase, the amount of EP recovered only increases.

3) Rockie

When it comes to aggressive characters in Free Fire MAX, those with active abilities tend to be more powerful. However, with active abilities come cooldown times. During this downtime, players must rely on gunplay and tactics alone to overcome any situation.

Thankfully, the cooldown process can be sped up by using Rockie's Stay Chill skill. It reduces the cooldown time of the equipped active skill by 6%. Although not many seconds are shaved off, it does give the user a tactical edge in combat and allows them to use the ability sooner.

2) Falco

To win during the early phases of a Free Fire MAX match, one must secure loot as soon as possible. While this is an easy task in normal circumstances, it becomes difficult in hot-drop zones. However, by using Falco's skill, Skyline Spree, players can always stay ahead of the competition.

The skill in question increases the gliding speed upon skydive by 15% and 25% after the parachute opens. This allows players and their squadmates to land before anyone else does. They will be able to secure supplies without having to compete with others in the area.

1) Night Panther

Aggressive players tend to shoot first and ask questions later. This often leads to them using up all of their supplies and ammunition. Eventually, they'll be unable to fight effectively as they won't have supplies to combat with. This is where Night Panther's skill, Weight Training, comes into play.

It increases the inventory space by 15 for the user and allows them to carry more supplies. Thanks to this skill, players will be able to stockpile more items required for the fights ahead. This is also useful for squad matches as the entire team can cart around extra supplies.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' minimum levels.

Edited by Shaheen Banu