5 best gun combinations for Solo vs Squad in Free Fire MAX

Picking the right weapon in Free Fire MAX is essential to emerge victorious from a fight. Players who fail to find a good weapon often find themselves at a tactical disadvantage, and are subsequently eliminated early-game.

While all weapons have a purpose or specific role, only a few are well-suited to be used in tandem with each other. Knowing which ones to use will allow users to come out on top in any situation - even an intense solo versus squad fight.

Gun combinations that will give players an edge in solo vs squad fights in Free Fire MAX

5) Vector Akimbo + M14

Vector Akimbo is a powerful SMG in Free Fire MAX. It has a high rate of fire and can mow down enemies in its path. Once dual wielded, the user will be able to stop an enemy team dead in their tracks. With overwhelming firepower, even gloo walls don't stand much of a chance.

When paired with an M14 assault rifle, players have a nice balance of close-range and mid to long-range firepower. Although the rifle suffers from a low magazine count, it makes up for it with high damage. Players with good accuracy will easily be able to execute opponents with headshots.

4) M1887 + Scar

M1887 is the most powerful shotgun for close-range combat in Free Fire MAX. One accurate shot is all it takes to defeat an opponent. Although it has a limited magazine count, it does not pose much of a problem.

The SCAR assault rifle goes along well with this high-damage inflicting close-range weapon. With low recoil, great all-round stats, and the ability to be fitted with all attachments, the weapon is truly amazing in gunfights.

3) Woodpecker + UMP

Woodpecker is by far the best marksman rifle in Free Fire MAX. Though it lacks in effective range, it has high armor penetration ability and high damage. Even if players are unable to secure headshots, a few bodyshots will guarantee an elimination.

UMP is the perfect choice for users to use in conjunction with the Woodpecker. It features high movement speed, decent armor penetration, and can be fitted with all weapon attachments.

2) P90 + Famas

Although P90 is very limited in terms of attachments and range, it's 50-round magazine brings some serious firepower to the game. Players who can control the recoil or counteract will be able to gun down an entire squad with ease. Very few guns can challenge the P90 in close-range combat.

Famas is the perfect companion for this deadly close-range weapon. It offers decent accuracy, a high rate of fire and shoots three bullets at a time. Players who can accurately line-up headshots will have no trouble taking out an entire squad from long-range.

1) AWM + Parafal

While AWM is not the most powerful sniper in Free Fire MAX, it's easy to use and offers high damage at extremely long range. With a bit of practice and patience, players will be able to snipe targets into oblivion.

Parafal is the perfect companion to this fearsome weapon,. It features high mobility, good range, and decent damage. It's great for when players need to swap out their sniper rifles for a mid-range weapon to deal with enemies rushing.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Saman