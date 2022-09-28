5 best guns to use in Free Fire Clash Squad mode (September 2022)

Clash Squad (CS) is arguably the best game mode to witness fast-paced combat in Free Fire. This exclusive mode is the first choice for gamers who like to play with guns. However, choosing an ideal weapon is crucial to winning a particular round.

Buying a suitable firearm in CS is daunting as gamers are offered a range of firearms, leaving them to buy a pair in a matter of seconds. Therefore, Free Fire gamers who know firearms capabilities before engaging in a round in CS are more likely to win.

Based on several factors such as kill rate, purchase rate, and more, Garena regularly reveals the top guns users are using the most and doing their best. The top five guns are listed in this article.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently banned in India. Hence, players from the nation are urged to avoid playing the same title. They are encouraged to go ahead with the MAX version, which has no restrictions.

Ranking 5 best Free Fire guns to use in Clash Squad as of September 2022

5) Bizon

Attributes:

Damage - 54

Rate of Fire - 75

Range - 20

Reload Speed - 41

Magazine - 30

Accuracy - 17

Movement Speed - 91

Armor Penetration - 0

Ranking factors:

Kill rate: 0.73

Purchase rate: 0.94%

Total kill percentage: 1.26%

Released in the Free Fire OB35 patch, Bizon is the newest SMG in the battle royale title. SMG's fair rate of fire and movement speed helps users land drag shots and outplay their opponents in close-range fights handily. However, due to its low accuracy, players must be able to handle its frequent recoils.

Nevertheless, an impressive kill rate of 0.73 indicates a high chance that users will eliminate a player if they purchase this SMG.

Very few people purchase Bizon from the CS stores, as indicated by its low purchase rate of 0.94%. The kill percentage is decent.

4) FAMAS-II

FAMAS fires three bullets at a time (Image via Garena)

Attributes:

Damage - 74

Rate of Fire - 72

Range - 64

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 30

Accuracy - 47

Movement Speed - 74

Armor Penetration - 0

Ranking factors:

Kill rate: 0.75

Purchase rate: 0.41%

Total kill percentage: 0.56%

FAMAS is an upgradable assault rifle (AR) with an impressive rate of fire. It fires three bullets with a single tap on the fire button. FAMAS-II is the second level of upgraded FAMAS.

This AR can be considered an all-rounder firearm in Free Fire, being almost equally potent in mid- and long-distance combat. Although it is a potent gun, players usually do not consider purchasing it in the CS store. The purchase rate is quite low, resulting in a low total kill percentage.

While users should also note that the kill rate is fair. This means they will likely take down at least one foe upon deciding to buy the gun.

3) Groza

Groza is extensively popular in the community (Image via Garena)

Attributes:

Damage - 61

Rate of Fire - 58

Range - 77

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 30

Accuracy - 52

Movement Speed - 63

Armor Penetration - 34

Ranking factors:

Kill rate: 0.79

Purchase rate: 4.21%

Total kill percentage: 6.10%

Groza is possibly the most stable AR available in the battle royale title. The gun is a fan-favorite one in the community. In addition to its decent fire rate, damage, and accuracy, it has certain armor-piercing power that makes it even more deadly.

The kill rate of 0.79 represents its lethality, while the purchase rate and the total kill percentage values indicate that Groza is an extensively chosen weapon in Clash Squad.

2) UMP

UMP is a light weight SMG (Image via Garena)

Attributes:

Damage - 50

Rate of Fire - 74

Range - 24

Reload Speed - 59

Magazine - 30

Accuracy - 42

Movement Speed - 91

Armor Penetration - 54

Ranking factors:

Kill rate: 0.80

Purchase rate: 6.08%

Total kill percentage: 8.96%

UMP is arguably the most popular SMG in Free Fire. This SMG has a built-in scope and an appealing movement speed. The higher rate of fire and armor-penetrating power are two of the most attentive factors for UMP.

The mid- and short-range weapons have an impressive kill rate and total kill percentage. Having the maximum purchase rate on this list, there is a high craze for this gun among players in CS.

1) Thompson

Getting eliminations with Thompson is pretty easy (Image via Garena)

Attributes:

Damage - 50

Rate of Fire - 78

Range - 24

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 42

Accuracy - 42

Movement Speed - 78

Armor Penetration - 0

Ranking factors:

Kill rate: 0.82

Purchase rate: 1.32%

Total kill percentage: 2.00%

Thompson holds the top position on this list with the maximum kill rate. In the current scenario, players with Thompson can dominate in Free Fire battlegrounds as very few players buy it even though it has the maximum kill rate. This may be because they are unaware of this official kill rate stat.

This particular firearm is an SMG and has a lucrative fire rate. This ideal mid-range gun allows beginners to land drag headshots and boost their headshot rate.

Note: Guns have enlisted above, considering Garena's latest gun ranking. Also, the attributes mentioned under each gun heading are noted down from the official Free Fire website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far