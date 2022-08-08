5 best pets to use in Free Fire MAX after OB35 update

Choosing the correct characters and pets in Free Fire MAX is critical for success. These characters and pets are armed with special skills that give gamers the upper hand over their opponents.

While pets do not make as large an impact as characters, these companions can provide a small advantage that could make a difference in the course of a match. Players typically have a favorite pet, which they deploy irrespective of the mode, and there are certain pets that are superior to others.

These selections should also be made so that the skills complement the characters or impact other essential gameplay elements. Read through for a list of the best pets in Free Fire MAX.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Mr. Waggor and other great Free Fire MAX pets detailed

5) Ottero

Ottero forms a great pair with K (Image via Garena)

Ottero's Double Blubber is activated using Treatment Pistol and Med Kit. The receiver also gets some EP in addition to health. The player receives 35% of the HP restored in EP at the first level.

The ability can be enhanced further, and at the highest level, players regain 65% of HP recovered as EP as well. This EP can then be converted into HP at a rate of one per second. The pet is quite valuable on its own in Free Fire MAX, but when combined with K, who can swiftly convert EP into HP, the combination becomes incredibly potent.

4) Beaston

Helping Hand increases the throwing distance (Image via Garena)

Beason's Helping Hand helps gamers with utility items in particular. It increases the throwing distance of the Grenade, Gloo Wall, Flashbang, and Smoke Grenade by 10% at the initial level.

This distance increases by 30% at the highest level, making the utility usage even more effective. Players can primarily throw grenades over larger distances, allowing them to indulge in long-range gameplay.

3) Falco

Falco helps by increasing the landing speed (Image via Garena)

Falco is virtually indispensable in the battle royale mode. If even one teammate possesses the pet, the entire squad gains a sizeable advantage in the match. Skyline Spree boosts gliding speed by 15% after diving and also results in a 25% increase in the diving speed after the parachute opens.

At the maximum level, users will get a 45% increase in gliding speed after jumping from a plane, and the pet will provide a 50% increment in diving speed once the parachute is deployed.

Although players may believe that landing speed is not particularly useful, the ability to land first on hot drops can provide users with a sizeable advantage. This could mean the difference between eliminating opponents and being eliminated.

2) Rockie

Rockie reduces the cooldown time of active skills in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Rockie is equipped with a "Stay Chill" skill, which is highly beneficial to players with active abilities. It cuts the amount of time it takes for active skills to cool down by 6% at the first level.

As the pet's ability reaches level 3, gamers will experience a 15% reduction in their active characters' cooldown time, which is certainly a great boost to have. Although a 15% cut might not seem that beneficial at first, saving a few seconds in the middle of a firefight is game-changing.

1) Mr. Waggor

Mr Waggor is the most carried pet in the game (Image via Garena)

Mr. Waggor's Smooth Gloo ability makes him the most frequently carried pet in Free Fire MAX. At level one, if the player does not already possess a Gloo Wall grenade, the pet can generate one every 120 seconds.

This skill can be further enhanced, and when gamers have less than 2 Gloo Wall grenades at the highest level, Mr Waggor will deliver one every 100 seconds. This becomes increasingly important at higher levels when the usage of this utility item becomes even more important. These Gloo Walls in the final few zones can provide gamers with some immediate cover.

