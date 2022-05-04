5 common mistakes Free Fire players make while looting in early game

Looting is an important aspect of Free Fire. Those who fail to loot will not be able to stay alive for long. They'll be outgunned by opponents and leave the match early.

While not knowing how to loot can be attributed as the main cause of the problem, there are other factors at play as well. By learning to identify and avoid them, players can stop making mistakes while looting in the early game.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

These mistakes made while looting will be the downfall of Free Fire players

5) Staying in one place for too long

One of the most common tactical errors that players make in Free Fire while looting is staying in one place for too long. This is a huge problem as opponents can loot more in the same timeframe.

Furthermore, by staying in one area for an extended period, opponents get the chance to set up an ambush and execute it flawlessly. Even if players have decent gear, the odds of surviving a well-planned ambush early in the game are slim to none.

4) Wasting time sorting inventory

Professional players loot carefully and pick up exactly what they need. On the other hand, the average player picks up everything that they find. While there's nothing wrong with this strategy, it does have a few drawbacks.

Eventually, they will run out of inventory space and will have to waste time sorting out their bags. In this timeframe, they lose out on securing kills, finding better loot, and may even get stuck outside the safe zone.

3) Looking for loot in areas that have already been looted

Given how large the maps are in-game, players can't loot all locations. Due to this fact, they often stumble upon a location that has already been looted by opponents.

Logic dictates that staying in the area will yield little benefit as the best loot has already been taken. Yet, some players tend to search every nook and cranny in the hope of finding something rare. Sadly, in reality, all they achieve is wasting a lot of time that could have been spent more wisely.

2) Picking up weapons without obtaining the ammo for them

A common mistake that players make early in the game is picking up weapons without their corresponding ammunition type. This makes the weapon practically useless in battle.

Given how intense fights can get, having less than 50 bullets will not cut it. Eventually, players will run out of bullets and will either have to run away or rely on other items to win the fight.

1) Not actively looking for medkits or inhalers

Finding weapons during the early game stage is important. This will allow players to defend themselves and seek out opponents to kill. However, if they get injured, weapons cannot be used to heal. This is where medkits and inhalers come into play.

These items are invaluable in combat and should be stockpiled actively. Sadly, many players tend to ignore this and rely on their healing ability to recover HP. While this tactic is viable, it is not reliable.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu