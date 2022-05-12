5 common mistakes Free Fire players make in Solo vs Squad games

After playing Free Fire for a considerable amount of time, some veteran players begin to look for something more challenging than the available modes. This is where the Solo vs Squad comes into play.

In these situations, players are tossed into a match with the entire lobby against them. Every combat encounter is unfair, and winning is almost next to impossible. While some players have managed to conquer the mode and win most matches, others struggle with the basics due to mistakes made in-game.

Avoid making these mistakes while playing in Free Fire's Solo vs Squad mode

5) Being overconfident

Being confident during gameplay and executing actions is a good attribute for any player to possess. However, things go south when confidence starts to mutate into overconfidence.

Players lose their edge in combat and start making tactical errors due to a lack of precautions and foresight. Since they are already at a numerical disadvantage, the enemy will easily be able to take advantage of this weakness and exploit it.

4) Landing between two squads

For most who attempt Solo vs Squad matches, their main goal is to secure the maximum amount of kills possible. To achieve this, they often land close to an enemy team to engage in combat as soon as possible.

However, at times, in a rush to land next to opponents, they end up landing next to two entire squads. In this scenario, the odds of survival are slim to none. If one team doesn't kill the player, the other will.

3) Trying to rush an entire squad early-game

Rushing is a brilliant tactic that's used to displace opponents or defeat them in battle. This is employed once players can secure good loot and have a strong loadout.

In the case of a Solo vs Squad match, rush attacks can be used to gain kills. However, this is where players make the mistake of rushing too early. In hopes of getting kills, they rush after finding a weapon and engage in combat. If they manage to get a kill and escape, it's fine, but if they get pinned down, an early exit is all but guaranteed.

2) Not using tactics during combat

Knowing how to implement tactics during combat is vital for every Free Fire game. Winning the battle of the mind is 50% of the fight won. Rather than outgun the opponents, outwitting them works wonders as well.

Unfortunately, not everyone thinks with their mind. Some players process thoughts through their trigger-happy fingers. Rather than analyzing the battlefield, they rush head-first into a fight and begin spraying lead. If the enemy is well entrenched or in a defendable position, they'll be able to counterattack with ease.

1) Relying too much on character ability

While it's true that character abilities can help shape the outcome of a fight, being too reliant on them has a few drawbacks. Active abilities take time to cooldown, and passive ones can't be relied upon in every situation.

For players to emerge on top, gun skills, tactics, and strategies will have to be implemented. Without them, the match will be as good as lost, and the users' K/D ratio will continue to plummet.

