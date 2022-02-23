5 Free Fire MAX characters as good as DJ Alok for BR ranked mode (February 2022)

Ever since being added to the game, DJ Alok has become a prominent Free Fire MAX character. With two abilities at the cost of one, he has been the backbone of countless teamfights and the go-to character for healing.

However, after numerous updates and new characters being added to the game, there are others who have abilities that are on par with his. Although they are not game-changing, they have secured a place for themselves within the game.

These Free Fire MAX characters can give DJ Alok a run for his diamonds

5) Liqueta

Although Liqueta cannot heal himself, his Hat Trick ability helps the player increase their HP pool in-game. With every kill that the user secures, the HP is permanently increased. In this manner, a total of 50 additional HP can be added to the health pool.

In Free Fire MAX's Battle Royale mode, having extra HP always comes in handy. Since most victors are players with HP to spare, this directly helps in surviving longer in combat.

4) Jota

Jota is a very unique character in Free Fire MAX. While his ability allows him to heal, it doesn't work the way most players would expect. Rather than recovering HP directly via the ability or increased healing from a medkit, he recovers HP during combat.

Whenever the player is able to land a shot on their opponent, Jota recovers a small percentage of HP. If the opponent is downed or killed, 20% of the user's HP is replenished. This allows him to be used very aggressively in the Battle Royale mode.

3) A124

A124 is a hardened battle droid in Free Fire MAX. Due to her combat experience, she has developed a unique ability called Thrill of Battle, that allows her to heal in a jiffy.

By tapping into her EP reserves, the user is able to rapidly convert 60 EP to HP within four seconds. Once used, it takes 10 seconds to cool down before it can be used again. While her ability requires EP to function, it is very useful in combat.

2) K

K's Master of All ability allows the character to take control of the flow EP and use it for his benefit. Unlike DJ Alok, his ability has a near negligible cooldown period and is split into two distinct modes.

In Psychology mode, the user will recover 3 EP every second. In Jiu-jitsu mode, the user can convert EP to HP at a 500% rate. Allies within a certain radius who have EP to spare and need healing will also receive this perk. Since the character has a near limitless EP pool, healing will not be an issue at all.

1) Dimitri

When it comes to characters that are at par with DJ Alok, none are more powerful than Dimitri. According to many users within the community, his Healing Heartbeat ability is even better than DJ Alok's Drop the Beat. While these facts are debatable, there is some truth to the matter.

Dimitri's ability, once activated, allows players to self-revive in-game. On top of this miraculous feature, they also recover 3 HP every second for 15 seconds. Combining these two skills together, it's easy to understand why he's a good replacement for DJ Alok.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Saman