5 Free Fire MAX tips to get more Booyah in Solo vs Squad matches

Solo vs squad matches in Free Fire MAX are some of the most interesting in-game. The ability to wipe out entire squads to secure a Booyah is no small feat. Some players even attempt this in ranked mode and succeed at times as well.

However, for the average player, achieving the same is not easy. With the odds stacked against them from the get-go, winning is not on the cards. Nevertheless, with a bit of luck and gun skill, players can improve their odds of winning or, at the very least, survive till the end zone.

Tips to get more Booyah in Free Fire MAX Solo vs Squad matches

5) Use a proper gun combination

When playing solo vs squad matches in Free Fire MAX, choosing the right gun for the job really matters. Players must ensure that the weapon combo they use has enough bullets to spare for their four opponents.

While it can be argued that shotguns are the best choice of weapons, an SMG/AR combo is better. With more bullets per magazine and higher rates of fire, players will be able to sustain fire at their opponents for longer.

4) Avoid hot-drop zones

When fighting as a solo player against other teams, hot-drop zones are the worst place to land. With opponents being in close proximity to each other, players are likely to get caught up in the cross-fire.

While this can be used to pit opponents against each other, the odds of survival are still low. The best option is to avoid landing at hotdrops and instead pick locations that are safer.

3) Don't rush at opponents without proper gear

Although the aim of a solo vs squad match is to secure kills and improve the K/D ratio, rushing opponents arbitrarily is not a good idea. Often, players get pumped with adrenaline and rush an enemy squad without proper gear. This leads to an early exit.

To avoid this scenario, players should gear up before taking the fight to an enemy team. This will improve the odds of survival. Since it's a 1v4 match, teams will be forced to divide loot among themselves. This means that even if the player takes time to gear up, the enemy team will not have proper gear for a while.

2) Take out one enemy at a time

While rushing the entire squad is a viable combat technique, it may not end well if they can mount an effective counterattack. Players will either be forced to retreat or be eliminated.

To avoid being thrown into this scenario, players should always try to eliminate one opponent at a time. This will make combat easier and reduce the odds of being pinned down in a fight.

1) Use utility items to gain an edge in combat

While guns and abilities play a huge role in combat, utility items should not be overlooked. They can be used to gain an edge during the fight and execute some outlandish tactics.

For instance, since it's a 1v4 match in Free Fire MAX, the enemy team will willingly chase down solo players. This can be used to an advantage by baiting them into a trap. Players can place landmines inside houses or around blind spots to deal explosive damage.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

