5 Free Fire tips for beginners to maintain 3+ K/D ratio in Ranked Season 27

All Garena Free Fire players strive to make their player profiles stand out from the competition. There could be a lot of factors that play a part in deciding the strength of a player's profile. Some of these factors include headshots, cosmetic collection, and the K/D ratio.

A good K/D ratio translates into the player being well-skilled and a master in their craft. It showcases a player's ability to win countless matches without dying too often. However, maintaining an excellent K/D ratio is easier said than done.

Follow these tips to get an excellent K/D ratio in Free Fire

5) Attack only when the odds are favorable

Players, and especially beginners, should not get caught up in the moment and go all-out in attacking their enemies. Calmer minds should prevail and players should not engage in battle unless the situation is favorable.

The main objective of taking part in an active fight is to win the fight. If there is no gain or no glory to be won, attacking and dying makes no sense. If the odds are not favorable, avoiding the battle is the best option.

4) Try landing in safe locations

An ill-timed landing or landing in a volatile location can lead to the player getting killed. The outcome can worsen if the player undertakes their landing without any prior planning or strategizing.

For beginners to increase their K/D Ratio, they should ideally avoid any hot-drop zones on the map. These areas are congested with players, and the odds of survival are slim.

3) Collect armor and medkits

Players should not just be equipped with guns and weapons. It is equally, if not more, critical for them to find good armor, helmet, and vest. It is also advisable for players to stock up on medkits from time to time during these matches.

This utility equipment at the highest level won’t let the opponents cause much damage. This will ensure that the user has a fighting chance at survival and can easily brush off minor damage.

2) Properly strategize a rush

As the name suggests, rushing is an abrupt attack that players can launch on their opponents. But there’s much more to that. To successfully pull off a good rush in Free Fire, players need to have some plans in place.

Without a basic understanding of rushing or approaching the situation, the enemy will get the upper hand. If a rush does not go according to plan, players can permanently abandon it midway and fall back using cover.

1) Spend time perfecting timing and accuracy

Perfecting the timing and accuracy of firing in Free Fire is impossible for everyone. Yet, it is something that has to be mastered to improve the K/D ratio. Without being able to land accurate shots, players will miss out on opportunities to secure kills.

While the best way to improve accuracy would be to participate in a live match, it would be counter-productive to a large extent. Instead, players should visit the training mode to practice and improve their aim without issue.

