5 Free Fire tips to get booyah in 1v4 situations

Winning a Booyah in a 1v4 situation in Free Fire is not the easiest of tasks. Given the numerical disadvantage of the player, things will not be straightforward. At times, even the best loadouts will not be enough to win the day. Thankfully, the task at hand is not impossible.

Although players may be outnumbered, they can still outplay their opponents. With a bit of planning, strategy, and following a few tips, players be able to take out opponents with ease. While this does not guarantee a Booyah, it does improve the odds of securing one in every match.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Ways to get more Booyahs in 1v4 situations in Free Fire

5) Use explosives when the enemy squad is clumped up together

When a group of opponents is clumped up together, firing a weapon is of no use. Given their combined strength, they can easily place gloo walls for defense. Although gloo walls can stop bullets, they fail to function effectively against explosives.

If a player is able to secure a large stockpile of explosives such as grenades, they could, in theory, wipe out an entire squad with ease. While the parameters needed in place to achieve this task are demanding, they are not impossible. Even if the explosives don't outright eliminate the squad, they will inflict heavy damage.

4) Try to eliminate healers and support characters first

When engaging in a 1v4 situation, most players will fail to secure kills due to healers and support characters being present in the enemy squad. They will ensure that their teammates don't die in the thick of a battle and bolster their combat effectiveness.

The only way to overcome this is to first attack healers or support characters before attacking the other members. While this is easier said than done in Free Fire, it will be beneficial in the long run. Without limitless HP recovery, medical supplies will begin to dwindle.

3) Engage from afar to reduce the risk of being counterattacked

Being in a 1v4 situation puts players at a numerical disadvantage, which is bad. To make matters worse, most Free Fire players try charging into the enemy squad with an SMG. While kills can be secured in this manner, the risk of being eliminated is very high. Players can easily be overpowered and taken out of the equation.

To avoid this scenario completely, players should attack targets from afar. This will ensure that there's a lot of free space between the enemy squad and the player. If the enemy team counterattacks, players can rotate to safety easily. This increases their chances of survival and winning.

2) Use a vehicle to run through the squad and displace them

Vehicles are good for mobility and offer some basic protection from incoming fire in Free Fire. Although they aren't meant to be used in combat, there's no rule stating that they can't be. Skilled players can use them to ram into the enemy squad and displace their formation.

If this tactic is successfully executed, players will be able to isolate an opponent and gun them down. With the squad displaced, the odds of being counterattacked are slim. However, if the vehicle is badly damaged, making a quick getaway may not be possible. Players must be prepared to defend themselves against the remaining squad members.

1) Before engaging, secure the high ground

The high ground will not guarantee a win, but it can make winning easier. Prior to engaging opponents in Free Fire, especially during a 1v4 situation, players should secure the high ground. This will grant them better shooting angles and make it easier to take out squad members faster.

Given the angle, the high ground will also make it harder for opponents to shoot at the player, provided they are well entrenched. While grenades may inflict damage, players will be able to avoid it more easily. If things don't go according to plan, they can easily rotate to safety without a second thought.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

