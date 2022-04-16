5 Free Fire tips to rank up faster at the beginning of Ranked Season 27

Ranked Season 27 in Free Fire has officially begun. Players will have to once again start from scratch and begin their rank-push upward. Although the journey will be difficult, the reward will be worth the effort.

However, given that rank-pushes come with their own fair share of challenges, not everyone is able to make the most of the situation. Some players fall behind and lose out on reaching their maximum rank. To ensure that this scenario does not transpire, players can follow these tips to make things easier.

Follow these tips to level up faster in Free Fire's Ranked Season 27

5) Start playing the new season immediately

Ranked Season 27 has just begun in Free Fire. This means that players will have some time to rank up and reach the final tier. Due to this, most avoid playing the new ranked season until later in the month.

While this is mostly the norm, it makes things difficult in the days to come. The longer a player waits to start their rank-push, the tougher the competition will get. Furthermore, they'll lose out on a lot of playtime as well.

4) Play with an experienced squad

The best way to rank-push just as the season starts is by playing with a squad. If coordination and community is on point, players can cross multiple rank tiers in a single day.

Furthermore, by playing from the start of the season, everyone will be in the same tier, which ensures there are no major skill gaps. This streamlines the process and makes the end goal easier.

3) Try to secure as many kills as possible

To quickly rise through the ranks in Free Fire, players need to score points. The easiest way to do this is by killing everything in sight. Although the task is dangerous, the reward makes it worthwhile.

If players manage to score an average of five to seven kills in every match, reaching the higher tiers will not take time. Even if they die in combat, it won't matter much.

2) Be consistent

Starting the season on a launch date is a good way to get a headstart. However, to keep pushing through the season, players need to be consistent in their gameplay. Winning a few matches today and not playing for a week thereafter is hardly the right way to go about things.

Players should play every day, in moderation, to keep pushing ranks in Free Fire. This will make the process less tedious and ensure that players do not get burnt out from having to do the same thing for long periods of time.

1) Play a safe game if not confident of an aggressive playstyle

There are two ways players can approach a ranked match in Free Fire. They can either go in gun blazing or play a safe game. Those confident in their skills take the aggressive route as it helps them secure kills.

However, for players who are not so confident, taking a safer approach is better. By utilizing stealth and tactical items, they can easily overcome opponents and earn the minimum needed points per match to level up fast.

