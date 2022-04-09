5 overpowered Free Fire characters to use for rank push in 2022

Rank pushing in Free Fire is not easy for many. Given the competition and fierce fights, securing points in every match becomes nearly impossible. Yet, many manage to achieve the same with a bit of perseverance.

This is thanks to choosing good characters from the roster and using them to their fullest potential. While there are numerous to choose from, only a few of them stand out from the crowd.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

These Free Fire characters are perfect for rank-pushes due to their powerful abilities

5) Nairi

Nairi's specialization revolves around gloo walls in Free Fire. His ability, Ice Iron, enables the character's gloo wall to recover 20% of its current durability every second. This will ensure that the gloo wall does not get destroyed with ease.

The character can also deal 20% increased damage to gloo walls when using assault rifles. This gives an edge when rushing into the fray to push back enemies.

4) A124

When it comes to aggressive/support characters in Free Fire, A124 has no equal for the time being. Her ability, Thrill Of Battle, is overpowered and has no effective counter at the moment.

When activated, an 8-meter wide electromagnetic wave is created. Those within it have their abilities disabled for 20 seconds, leaving them at a disadvantage. However, with a cooldown time of 100 seconds, gamers will have to time its use well.

3) Jota

Jota is one of the most aggressive rank-pushing characters in Free Fire. His ability, Sustained Raids, siphons HP from enemies and allows characters to break through strong points easily.

Every time players land a shot on the enemy, a small percentage of HP is restored. If the enemy is downed or killed, 10 HP is restored. If these attacks are chained correctly, users will not have to rely on medkits to heal often.

2) DJ Alok

DJ Alok is one of the oldest characters in the game. His ability, Drop The Beat, has helped sustain countless squads in combat. Upon being activated, a healing aura is created within which allies recover five HP per second.

In addition to healing, their movement speed increases by 10% for five seconds. Combining these two perks, the combat effectiveness for the entire team is boosted exponentially. The skill has a cooldown of 45 seconds.

1) Alvaro

Although Alvaro is not generally considered suitable for rank-pushes, his ability, Art Of Demolition, will state otherwise. It increases explosive weapon damage by 10% and damage range by 7%.

In essence, gamers who rely on grenades during combat will not be disappointed with these buffs. The bonus damage will be potent against groups of enemies and make it easier to displace them in fights.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

